Our Lulabet registration guide analyses how to sign up with the betting site. Create an account and get an R250 bonus in South Africa. 18+, T&Cs apply

Lulabet is a new sports and online casino betting site in South Africa. Owned by Lula Bets (Pty) Ltd, the bookmaker recently got a license number on 31 May 2023 from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, proving they're a recent betting company in the country.

Despite being new, the betting site offers one of the best services and features, contributing to the migration of bettors to the site. In this Lulabet registration guide, we will analyze how to register on Lulabet and get bonuses for new customers.

🌟 How to Register on Lulabet - Our Step-by-Step Guide to Open an Account

In this section of our Lulabet register guide, we will provide step-by-step information on how to sign up for Lulabet account. You only need to have a few personal details available to sign up for Lulabet account. Also, the procedure is quick and takes a few minutes to complete. To do this:

Visit www.lulabet.co.za via your smartphone or PC to access the site's homepage.

Then click the yellow 'Sign up' button at the top of your screen to begin your registration Lulabet South Africa. Input your username, password and email address, and tap on 'Next.'

On the following page, enter your name, surname, phone number, SA ID or passport number and date of birth. Then, click 'Next.’

Choose your province and source of funds. Also, enter the Lulabet promo code LULAGOAL in the ‘Affiliate Partner Code’ field and check the box below the form to accept the terms & conditions and data protection policy of the site.

Additionally, Lulabet allows you to choose how to receive bonuses and promotions on the site, whether via Email Marketing, SMS Marketing or Phone Marketing. You may also receive information on the betting offers on the site via all marketing means.

Next, choose a Welcome Bonus Code and click 'Sign up' to finish your Lulabet registration procedure.

🎁 Lulabet Registration Bonus - What is the Offer, and How to Claim It?

By conducting research on Lulabet South Africa, we have found that they offer tons of bonuses and promotions to their customers. However, our focus on this section of this Lulabet register guide will be the registration bonus. We tested this offer, and we can tell that they're one of the best in the industry.

With the Lulabet Welcome Bonus, new customers can Bet R250 & GET R250. You must’ve also entered the promo code LULAGOAL on the Lulabet registration form to get this bonus.

To claim this offer, you must have completed your Lulabet registration with your ID numbers verified. However, if the operator couldn't automatically do this while you were signing up, you can do this after by sending in some documents.

You need to deposit and place a real money bet of at least R250 to receive this offer. Also, your qualifying bet must contain a minimum of 1.7 odds to receive your R250 free bets.

After receiving your free bets, you can only wager it on sports, live games or pre-match. All you have to do is select it via the checkbox on your betslip to use it. Interestingly, your free bet only needs a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw your winnings.

🔍 Security - Verifying your Identity and Adding Personal Information

For South African bookies, account verification - a FICA procedure - is an essential activity for all customers. It's a compulsory act to ensure that bettors comply with betting laws and regulations in South Africa. The procedure also protects the user's identity and financial details.

After completing our research on the Lulabet verification procedure, we have found that they come in different stages:

First, players have to verify their phone number immediately after they hit the 'Sign up' button during their Lulabet registration. The operator directs you to a 'Verify Phone number' page and then sends an OTP to verify your account. The next stage is to verify your identity while using the betting site. You need proof of identity and proof of address to do this. The documents required are: Proof of ID: Valid South African ID/ Card or Passport, Valid South African Driver's License or Valid foreign passport for non-South African customers. Proof of address: Tax Certificate, Bank Statement, Municipal Bill or Any Accounts Statement. We recommend that you have any of these documents before you sign up for Lulabet Account. Once you get them, you can follow the steps below to verify your identity. Log into your account after your Lulabet registration and go to the ‘Account Settings’ page. Afterwards, select 'Verification' and choose the document you want to upload. Ensure you add the document type and expiry date. Then click ‘Submit and Finish.’ It's that straightforward, as we tested and confirmed it.

🔑 Open an Account on Lulabet in South Africa - Terms & Conditions

To create Lulabet account, you must meet the site's terms and conditions. This includes providing accurate details during your Lulabet Sign up procedure. Remember that the operator requests important information such as:

your phone number, email address, ID and Passport number.

So, you must ensure that they are up-to-date.

Furthermore, recent investigations show that most bettors don't read a site's terms & conditions and privacy policy before signing up.

Our expert opinion is to go through Lulabet's terms & conditions and data protection policy as it provides the rules and regulations guiding the betting site. Knowing these will help you act accordingly after your registration Lulabet South Africa.

Lastly, players who intend to create Lulabet account must be at least 18 years old and a resident of South Africa. Breaching any of the registration conditions can result in termination or barring from future use.

🛡️ Security - Verifying your Identity and Adding Personal Information

Our experts have made findings on identity verification on Lulabet. Like your Lulabet registration, it takes a few minutes to submit your proof of ID and proof of address on the site's verification page. You can follow the step-by-step already listed above to upload the necessary documents for verification after your registration Lulabet South Africa.

Payment Methods to Deposit Funds after Registering with Lulabet

We've explained in detail how to register on Lulabet. Now, let's discuss how to deposit and withdraw funds from this betting site. On Lulabet, you will find different payment methods. In the following section, we will list the payment methods available to customers after following our Lulabet register guide.

❓How to Deposit Funds on Lulabet?

To process your Lulabet deposit, you can use the following payment options:

Bank Cards (Visa and MasterCard)

EFT Secure (Absa, FNB, Capitec, Tyme, Bidvest, Standard, Ned, Investec, OldMutual and African Bank)

Vouchers (1 Voucher, Blu Voucher, OTT and All-in-One Voucher).

All these payment methods are available to customers after completing their Lulabet registration. We rate these deposit methods highly as they are quick and secure. Also, from our Lulabet review of these payment methods, you can use any option to claim your welcome bonus.

To deposit funds, follow the steps below: Log into your account after signing up, go to the 'My Account' section Choose the 'Wallet' icon and select 'Deposit' from the list of options. Pick your preferred method of payment to complete your transaction. Follow the prompts to finalize your deposit process.

If you have a bonus code, you can add it during your deposit. For instance, you can enter the code LULAGOAL while making payments into your betting account. Also, they can process their Lulabet withdrawal using any payment option.

For payments via Voucher, players need a voucher code from retail stores or online sites to deposit funds. EFT payment requires transferring money from your bank account to any of the site's bank accounts. Payment via Bank Cards, on the other hand, requires you to provide your card details to process your transaction.

We tested these methods and realized that Lulabet does not charge you for your transactions. However, you may incur charges from your various banks.

✅ Conclusion - Our Thoughts About Lulabet Registration in South Africa

According to our experts, the Lulabet sign up procedure is easy and quick. In less than 5 minutes, you can create Lulabet account even though the bookmaker has no Lulabet app. We provided a step-by-step guide for intending users on how to register sign up for Lulabet account, and you can tell that it's easy to understand and follow.

Also, the bookmaker ensures that players verify their accounts, which is why we rate it highly. This ensures the safety of your information and funds. Furthermore, you get a Lulabet sign up bonus when you sign up - a development that attracts users to the site.

The table below highlights the pros and cons of Lulabet registration in South Africa.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Quick and easy Lulabet registration procedure No Lulabet app to sign up Decent Lulabet registration bonus for new customers Customer support is not available 24/7 Secure payment options available after your registration Lulabet South Africa Payment methods are limited

How to Register on Lulabet - Our FAQs

To complete this guide, we provide answers to some of the frequently asked questions on Lulabet registration process.

Can I use multiple payment methods to deposit funds after registering on Lulabet?

Yes. Players may use multiple payment methods after registration Lulabet South Africa. However, we recommend using the same deposit method to withdraw your funds to avoid payment issues.

Does Lulabet charge any fees for registering an account?

Registering an account on Lulabet doesn't attract any fee. The site only requests a few personal details to create your account.

What should I do if I encounter an error during the registration process on Lulabet?

Lulabet frowns against creating multiple accounts, which may be the reason you encountered an error. However, if you're new and have problems with your registration Lulabet South Africa, contact customer service.

Is it mandatory to provide my real name during the registration process, or can I use a pseudonym?

Yes. You must provide your real name during your Lulabet registration process. Doing this will ensure that you don't have issues with verifying your account, as it requires that your names match with your provided documents.

Are there any age restrictions for registering on Lulabet?

Yes. You must be at least 18 years old to register on Lulabet South Africa.