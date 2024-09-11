World Sports Betting Registration - Get Up to R20,000 l September 2024

This guide will provide information on how to sign up with World Sports Betting. The bookmaker is one of a leading betting platforms in South Africa.

Our expert team has undergone the requirements to create an account with the site. Read on as we analyse the World Sports Betting registration procedure to assist customers.

World Sports Betting Registration - Claim R20,000 with First Deposit

According to our analysis, customers must provide a few personal details to register on World Sports Betting. The sign-up process takes 2-3 minutes.

The step-by-step instructions below explain how to register an account with the betting platform.

Visit the website and click the orange 'Sign Up Now' button at the top of your screen to get started.

Enter your First Name, Last Name, Phone Number, and Email Address. Furthermore, provide your ID or Passport Number and Date of Birth. Provide a Username, Password, Address, Complex Name, Unit Number, Street, Suburb, City, Province, and Postal Code. Also, Opt in for the welcome bonus, enter a promo code if you have one, and provide your source of funds.

Lastly, check the box to confirm that you are over 18 years of age and agree to the site's terms and conditions and privacy policy. Then click 'Register' to complete your World Sports Betting sign up procedure.

What Is the World Sports Betting Registration Bonus?

As part of our research about this sportsbook, we discovered that WSB offers 2 welcome bonus to new players:

the sign-up bonus amount is R20,000, which you can opt-in for during registration. the welcome offer of R50 First Deposit Offer.

You don't need any code to claim these offers.

World Sports Betting Offer Welcome Offer Details 🌟 First Deposit Match Offer Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Offer First Deposit Match Bonus Amount R50 R20,000 Promo Code not needed not needed Wagering Requirements Wager 5x the bonus amount on sports/racing and 30x on live games/casino Wager 5x the bonus amount on sports/racing and 30x on live games/casino Minimum Odds --- 1.5 or greater Minimum Deposit R50 R50

We tested this offer by signing up with the bookmaker.

After completing our registration on the site, we found that specific terms and conditions apply to this bonus. However, these conditions are quite fair. What are they?

You must be at least 18 years old and own only one account with the betting site.

Only South African residents can opt in for the bonus.

Once you receive your sign bonus, wager the amount of the bonus 5x on Sports/Racing and 30x on Live Games/Casino before you can withdraw it.



Example: if you deposit R500 and receive a R500 betting voucher, you will need to wager R2 500 (R500 x 5) on Sports/Racing, or R15 000 (R500 x 30) on Live Games/Casino before you can withdraw your balance.



if you deposit R500 and receive a R500 betting voucher, you will need to wager R2 500 (R500 x 5) on Sports/Racing, or R15 000 (R500 x 30) on Live Games/Casino before you can withdraw your balance. While you don’t need to make a deposit to activate this offer, you must deposit at least R50 into your betting account to withdraw the bonus.

Also, your account must be FICA-approved before you can withdraw your winnings.

How to Register on World Sports Betting via Mobile?

WSB offers a mobile site for players intending to register online via their smartphones. While the procedure is quite similar to the desktop site, the mobile version is simpler and easier for bettors to use.

Apart from being optimized for various smartphones, it enables bettors to wager on the go. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to register for World Sports Betting via mobile.

Visit the website and click the orange 'Register' button at your screen's top right-hand corner.

Enter your first name and last name, phone number, and email address. Also, enter your Passport or ID number and Date of Birth.

Afterwards, provide a Username, Password, Address, Complex Name, Unit Number, Street, Suburb, City, Province and Postal Code.

Click 'Yes' to Opt in for a R50 bonus—an offer for new members. Also, enter an optional promo code and your source of funds. Check the box at the bottom of the registration form to confirm that you are over 18 years old and agree to the site's terms and conditions and privacy policy. Then, click 'Register' to finish your World Sports Betting sign up process.

While there's a mobile site to sign up for a betting account, the bookmaker does not have a World Sports Betting mobile app at the moment. So smartphone users can only create their accounts via the mobile site.

Security - How to Verify Your Account and Personal Information?

One of the reasons why we rate the WSB platform is the security it provides its members. WSB uses SSL encryption technology to protect the sensitive information that users enter into the site.

Also, some of the information requested during your WSB registration is used to verify your account. For instance, the sportsbook requests your phone line, email address, ID, or Passport number and address to get your account verified.

Furthermore, we realized that WSB sends an OTP code to the email and phone line after hitting the 'Register' button. With this OTP code, you can activate your betting account and start placing bets.

FICA Verification on World Sports Betting

FICA verification is essential to secure your accounts, especially for South African bookies. If you sign up with World Sports Betting, you will undergo the same procedure.

The site will ask you to FICA your account before you make your first withdrawal. You’ll need to submit a few documents to comply with the FICA laws and regulations in the country. The documents include the following.

A copy of your ID, Passport, or Driver's License.

Proof of Residence (not more than 3 months)

You can submit them via the FICA email address fica@wsb.co.za or Whatsapp line +27(0)810598457

What are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds After Registering?

After successfully signing up and activating your account, the next step is to deposit funds. We have done the research for you and discovered that the bookie provides a variety of payment methods listed below.

Credit Card (Visa, MasterCard)

EFT

ATM Deposit

OZOW

Instant EFT

SiD

Vouchers (Flash, OTT, Blu)

Skrill

Neteller

You can conveniently fund your betting account with any of these options. Go to the 'My Account' section, choose your preferred payment method, and complete your transaction. Players can deposit a minimum of R10 using the voucher or EFT options.

Conclusion - How Do We Rank World Sports Betting Registration?

We aim to ensure that our investigations allow you to make an informed betting decision. Based on our summation, signing up on World Sports Betting is smooth and quick.

Immediately after you register online, the site sends a code to help activate your account and prepare it for use. You can also claim a R50 sign-up bonus as a new member.

If you want to know more about the bookmaker’s website and how to place a bet, check our World Sports Betting review page. The table below presents the pros and cons of using the World Sports Betting site.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Seamless registration process No World Sports Betting app Sign up bonus for new customers The site looks old fashioned Variety of payment methods Live betting and streaming service available

Open an Account on World Sports Betting - Terms and Conditions

As we've established, opening an account on World Sports Betting is straightforward. However, specific terms and conditions allow you to create your account with the bookmaker successfully.

What are these conditions?

You must be over 18 to create an account with World Sports Betting.

Customers can only create one account with the bookmaker.

Players must provide accurate information during sign-up as the site uses your details to verify your account.

Customers must reside in South Africa to register an account.

To register an account with the bookmaker, you must agree to the terms and conditions and the site's privacy policy.

Common Registration Errors and How to Fix Them

Customers may encounter problems while trying to sign up with World Sports Betting. Nevertheless, there are solutions to whatever challenges you may face during registration.

Here are the common registration errors on WSB and how to fix them.

Inaccurate Registration Details

It is important to provide accurate information while signing up with World Sports Betting. This allows the operator to verify your account.

Hence, we advise new members always to check and confirm the information they enter into their registration form before hitting the 'Register' button.

Technical Issues

World Sports Betting may encounter technical problems that may hinder registration. In such a situation, customers need to wait until the operator fixes the issue.

If that isn't the case and you're getting awkward responses while trying to sign up, you can reach out to customer service for assistance.

Delay in Receiving Activation Codes

Customers may experience delays in receiving an OTP they need to verify their account. This may be due to your Internet service or the betting site.

While we advise users to always sign up on the site using a stable internet service, players may still experience this. In such a scenario, contact customer service for assistance.

How to Access the World Sports Betting Account Deposit?

Accessing the World Sports Betting account deposit section is simple. After customers have completed their registration and activated their account using the OTP sent to their phone line or email, you now have access to your account.

Afterward, click the 'Deposit' tab, choose any deposit options, and follow the prompt to deposit money into your account.

What are the Advantages of Registering with World Sports Betting?

World Sports Betting offers so many benefits to its customers. Here are some of the reasons why you should register with the sportsbook.

Comprehensive Sportsbook Section

The bookmaker provides over 40 sports, giving bettors the chance to choose from a variety of options. They include Horse Racing, Soccer, Basketball, Ice Hockey and Volleyball. Also, exciting betting markets are available on the site to place your bets.

Exciting Live Betting and Streaming Service

World Sports Betting has a dedicated live betting section that allows customers to wager on ongoing games. That's not all because the site provides live betting features such as in-game stats and a graphical display of the game.

Customers can also stream some matches on the site. You can easily know a game available for live streaming with a camera icon.

Easy Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Customers won't have problems depositing and withdrawing funds from their betting accounts. The site provides instant payment methods, which is common among South African players.

Responsive Customer Service Channels

World Sports Betting provides 24/7 customer service. Email addresses, phone lines, live chats, and WhatsApp contacts are available to answer your queries.

So whenever you need assistance or face issues while using the site, you can easily reach them through any of these methods.

Is it Legal to Register on World Sports Betting in South Africa?

World Sports Betting is legal and licensed in South Africa. The sportsbook is licensed and regulated by the National Gambling Board and the Gauteng Gambling Board.

It has been around since 2002, but it launched its online platform in 2009. Since then, it has become the favourite of many in the country thanks to its sports offerings, betting markets, and other exciting features.

World Sports Betting registration - Our FAQs

Now that you know how to sign up on WSB, you should visit the betting platform to open an account. To wrap up the guide, below are frequently asked questions about registering on World Sports Betting.

What's the R50 Sign Up Bonus offer at World Sports Betting?

The World Sports Betting R50 bonus is available for each new customer and can be claimed by making a deposit of R50.

What's the R20,000 First Deposit Bonus offer at World Sports Betting?

The World Sports Betting R20,000 First deposit is a bonus for new players. Deposit a minimum of R50 and unlock the offer.

How long does the World Sports Betting registration take?

Signing up on World Sports Betting takes around 2 -3 minutes to complete.

Who can sign up to World Sports Betting?

Bettors who reside in South Africa and are over 18 years old sign up on the World Sports Betting platform.

How to get the World Sports Betting registration bonus?

Players must opt-in for the sign up bonus during registration to claim this offer. However, other terms and conditions apply after accessing the site.

Is it possible to place a bet on World Sports Betting without an account?

No. Customers have to create their accounts to place bets on World Sports Betting.

What information do I need to provide during registration?

World Sports Betting requests various personal information during registration. They include your email, phone number, Passport/ID number, and address.

Can I register multiple accounts on World Sports Betting?

No. World Sports Betting expects users to create only one account with the bookmaker. If you go beyond the necessary procedure and register multiple accounts, the site will suspend them, and you will not be able to use the platform anymore.