Betshezi Sign Up Bonus: Claim Up to R2,000 + R25 Free Bet - June 2024

The Betshezi welcome bonus enables customers to claim up to R2,000 deposit offer and R25 sign up offer on sports.

+

This guide will show you how to get the bonus, including the terms and conditions attached.

What Can I Get With the Betshezi Sign Up Bonus?

Getting the Betshezi welcome bonus is the next step after registering on the betting platform. The bookie ensures players have a soft landing when they sign up on the platform. The good part is that you don’t need a Betshezi promo code to claim this offer.

New users get a 100% deposit bonus of up to R2,000 + R25 sign up sports bonus. However, you must deposit a minimum of R10 to qualify for the offer. The table below gives a breakdown of the bonus offer.

Betshezi Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type 1st deposit bonus sports and Sign up R25 sports bonus Bonus Description 100% deposit bonus up to R2,000 + R25 sign up sports bonus General T&Cs 18+, Only South African residents Wagering Requirements 6x Maximum Withdrawal Amount R5,000 for 1st deposit bonus and R50 for sign up bonus Minimum Deposit R10 Minimum Bet Wager the deposit amount 3 times Betshezi Offer Link Claim the offer

How to Claim Betshezi Welcome Offer

Getting the Betshezi welcome bonus is simple. You only need to register, undergo verification, and make a first deposit. We have done the research for you, and you only need to follow the steps below.

Visit the Betshezi website and tap “Register” at the top of the homepage. You may also use the Betshezi mobile app if you have it.

Now, go to the FICA verification page to verify your identity.

After that, go to the deposit page to fund your account with a minimum of R10. The betting site will credit you with a bonus afterward.

Note that you need to undergo the Betshezi registration process to claim the welcome offer. The process is swift and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Betshezi Bonus Terms & Conditions?

Players must meet certain terms and conditions to claim the Betshezi welcome bonus offer. The betting platform has attached conditions to the bonus to ensure it meets the needs of users.

After completing our registration on the site, we found the following terms and conditions attached to the bonus.

The offer is only available for new customers. The offer is claimable only once.

You must make a minimum deposit of R10 to get the bonus.

to get the bonus. The R25 sign up bonus requires customers to wager the offer six times on single bets with odds of 1.3 or more . Only sports markets qualify.

. Only sports markets qualify. You have 7 days to use the R25 sign up offer or risk forfeiture.

For the 100% deposit bonus up to R2,000, you need to wager the bonus amount six times on single or multiple bets. Each bet must have at least one selection with odds of 1.5 or more.

You have 14 days to use the bonus from the date you were credited.

Before withdrawing the bonus, you must wager your deposit amount 3 times on games with odds of 9/10 (1.9 decimal) or higher.

All winnings from the bonus must be played through once at odds of 1.9 or higher before you can withdraw the bonus.

What Other Offers Are Available at Betshezi?

Betshezi offers several promotions in addition to the welcome offer. Our experts have presented some of them below.

1st Deposit Bonus Casino

The first deposit bonus is also claimable for players who prefer casino games. Players can claim a 100% deposit match of up to R2,000 on their first deposit. However, the minimum deposit required to get the casino welcome bonus is R100. You also get a casino no deposit bonus of R25.

The bonus has a 36 times turnover requirement and you must have funds in your normal balance to use the bonus money. You can only win a maximum of R5,000 from by wagering with the bonus amount. Any winnings more than this will be forfeited.

Multiple of the Day

Ready-made bonuses and wins are available for all users with the Multiple of the Day offer. Both new and existing customers can jump on multiple bets that have already been selected by specialists.

To play, log into your Betshezi account and go to the sports section. Select the “Multiple of the Day” option from the page and select your preferred games from the list of options. The betting site will add your Express Bonus accordingly.

Note that you can only claim this bonus by selecting the games under “Multiple of the Day.” You won't get any bonuses if you select the same matches on separate multiple bets found on the number sports page.

Odds Boost and Bet Builder

We have found that Betshezi always tries to satisfy its customers. The bookie provides an odds boost on a wide range of games. This enables you to get more potential winnings than odds from other betting platforms.

Players will find boosted odds in the sports section of the betting site. The good part is that the offer is available for new and existing customers. Ever considered combining a number of betting markets under the same game? Betshezi allows you to build your own bets using the same match.

The offer is currently available for over 10 sports. You can use the bet builder for basketball, tennis, American football, baseball, rugby union, Australian rules football, UFC, ice hockey, cricket, rugby league, and football. However, not every match is eligible for the bet builder market.



How Does Betshezi Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

We’ve discovered from our research that other betting sites in South Africa offer top welcome bonuses. This is why we want to show you how Betshezi compares to JackpotCity, Supabets, and Hollywoodbets to help you decide which platform to choose.

First, players can automatically get the Betshezi welcome bonus immediately after making a first deposit. JackpotCity also gives users a bonus after making their first deposit.

For Supabets, you automatically get a R50 free bet immediately after signing up. You also get an additional R50 bonus within 24 hours. The Hollywoodbets Soccer Money Back is not automatic. You need to make a deposit and place a bet to qualify.

In terms of wagering requirements, Supabets leads. The betting site requires bettors to wager their R50 free bet amount 3 times at odds of 2/1 or higher. Betshezi follows closely with a 6x wagering requirement on odds of 1.5 or higher.

With JackpotCity, you must wager your bonus amount 30 times on games within 30 days of receiving it. The bonus amount also differs. Customers can claim up to R4000 on JackpotCity.

On the other hand, you can get up to R2,000 and R25 sign up bonus on Betshezi. With Hollywoodbets, you can win up to R5,000. Supabets offer the lowest with a R50 free bet and an additional R50 bonus in free bet. However, the Supabets offer is free, and customers don’t require a minimum deposit to get it.

Bonus Amounts Comparisons

Here is a table showing the bonus amounts for each bookmaker.

Operators First Deposit Match Amount Free Bet Amount Free Spins Amount Betshezi R2,000 R25 x Jackpot City R4,000 x x Supabets R2,000 R50 + R50 x Hollywoodbets x R25 50

No doubt, all the above platforms offer promotions that enable customers to get started on the platform. While Betshezi doesn’t offer the best offer, claiming it is quite straightforward. Players only need to deposit R10 to get the bonus. They claim a R25 free bet offer automatically and a deposit match offer of R2,000.

However, the wagering requirements are quite strict. Players need to wager the bonus amount 6 times. They must also wager the deposit amount 3 times. After getting winnings from wagering the bonus, you still have to wager the bonus once before withdrawals.

Nevertheless, the bonus is a great way to start your betting journey on the bookmaker. The good part is that all sports games are eligible to meet the wagering requirements for the bonus.

Bonus Details Comparisons

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements Deposit Bonus Amount Betshezi 14 days 6x 100% first deposit bonus up to R2,000 Jackpot City 30 days 10x Up to R4,000 on first and second deposits Supabets 15 days 3x Up to R5,000 on your first three deposits Hollywoodbets 24 hours 1x No

From our research, players can get the Betshezi R25 sign up bonus immediately after their first deposit. They will also get a 100% deposit-matched bonus automatically whether they are using the Betshezi app or website

However, they have 7 days to claim the R25 sign up bonus and 14 days to use the 100% deposit match offer. While players have limited time to use the offer, Betshezi is peculiar because customers get two bonuses in one.

If you prefer casino offers, you can also claim both bonuses. However, the casino welcome bonus requires a R100 minimum deposit and a 36 wagering requirement.

Overall, Betshezi is a good place to begin your betting experience. We expect the bookie to improve the bonus offer later.

Our Expert Opinion

We have both positive and negative things to say about the Betshezi welcome bonus.

First, customers get two bonuses, and they only need to deposit R10 to receive it. This is good enough for newbie bettors to explore the platform.

However, a few cons are available, especially with the wagering requirements. We’ve highlighted the pros and cons of the registration bonus from our Betshezi review in the table below.

✅ Betshezi Bonus Pros ❌ Betshezi Bonus Cons R25 sign up offer and 100% deposit match up to R2,000. Strict wagering requirement. Requires only a minimum deposit of R10. Limited validity period. All sports offered qualify to meet the requirement. The casino welcome bonus requires a minimum deposit of R100.

Betshezi Promo Code FAQs

To end this guide, we answered some of the frequent questions below.

What is the Betshezi promo code?

The Betshezi welcome bonus does not require a 2024 code. Customers only need to register, verify their accounts, and make a minimum deposit of R10 to receive the offer.

How does the Betshezi bonus work?

Customers get a 100% bonus of up to R2,000 on their first deposit when they deposit at least R10. You also get a R25 sign up sports bonus.

What is the free bonus on Betshezi?

You can claim a R25 sign up sports bonus for free for signing up on Betshezi. However, you must deposit at least R10 to activate the offer.

Is Betshezi legit in South Africa?

Yes, Betshezi is a legal platform in South Africa. The Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board licenses and regulates the platform.

Which bet site gives free welcome bonus?

Betshezi is one of the betting sites in South Africa that gives customers a free welcome offer. Players can claim this bonus upon making a deposit of R10 or more.