Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
team-logoTroyes
Stade de l'Aube
team-logoLens
Book Troyes vs Lens Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Troyes vs Lens tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Troyes
Lens
Ligue 1

Troyes take on Lens in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Troyes take on Lens on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Stade de l'Aube in Troyes.

In their most recent encounter, Lens secured a 4–2 away victory over Troyes in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France on February 4, 2026. Their previous Ligue 1 clash took place on January 28, 2023, where Troyes held Lens to a 1–1 draw at the Stade de l'Aube.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Troyes vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Troyes vs Lens TicketsBuy Now

When is Troyes vs Lens Ligue 1 kick-off?

Troyes vs Lens kicks off at the Stade de l'Aube in Troyes, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 7
Stade de l'Aube

How to buy Troyes vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Troyes vs RC Lens Ligue 1 match at the Stade de l'Aube, follow these standard purchasing steps:

1. Official ESTAC Troyes Ticketing Platform

  • Visit the official ESTAC Troyes online ticketing site.

2. Official RC Lens Away Allocation

  • If you are a visiting fan supporting RC Lens, away sector tickets are usually managed through the official RC Lens ticketing office (billetterie.rclens.fr) or designated official supporter clubs.

3. Secondary Market & Ticket Aggregators

  • In the event that official home or general admission tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub often have tickets listed by resellers. Be sure to check ticket delivery guarantees and localized seat placements before checking out.
Book Troyes vs Lens TicketsBuy Now

How much do Troyes vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Troyes vs RC Lens Ligue 1 match at the Stade de l'Aube vary based on the tier and purchasing platform:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets (ESTAC Troyes Direct):
    • Category 1 / Behind Goal Stands: Approximately €12 to €20
    • Main & Lateral Stands (Lateral/Presidential): Approximately €25 to €45
    • Premium / VIP Hospitality: Ranging from €80 to €150+ depending on included amenities.
  • Secondary Market & Resale Aggregators:
    • If tickets sell out on the official portal, prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, starting prices generally begin around €50 to €55 for general admission seats, with mid-tier and premium seats averaging €75 to €110 depending on demand closer to matchday.
Book Troyes vs Lens TicketsBuy Now

Troyes vs Lens Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Troyes vs Lens Form

Troyes have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-2 defeat to Strasbourg on September 6, which followed a 2-1 win at Lorient on August 29. They drew 0-0 with Paris FC and picked up two draws in pre-season friendlies against Panetolikos and Auxerre. Troyes have scored four goals and conceded nine across that five-match run.

Lens have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Lorient on September 5, following a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg the previous week. Their standout result in the period was a 5-2 win over Auxerre on August 22. Lens have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

TRO

TRO - Form

FCL
W1-2
STR
L2-6
LIL
L2-0
SCO
L2-0
DIO
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RCL

RCL - Form

STR
L2-1
FCL
L0-1
SLP
W2-3
LEM
D2-2
ASM
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Troyes vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in the Coupe de France on February 4, 2026, when Lens won 4-2 away at Troyes. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lens have the stronger record, with three wins to Troyes' one, and one match ending in a draw. Lens have scored 10 goals in those meetings compared to five for Troyes.

Head to Head

TroyesDrawLens
0
1
4
Coupe de France
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
2
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
4
FT
Ligue 1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
1
FT
Ligue 1
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
0
FT
Ligue 1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
3
FT
Ligue 1
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
4
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
0
FT
4Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google