Sporting CP take on LASK on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Across their previous three European encounters in the UEFA Europa League, Austrian side LASK holds the head-to-head advantage with two victories to Sporting's one. Their most memorable prior meeting came in October 2020, when LASK stunned Sporting with a convincing 4–1 away victory at the Alvalade during Europa League qualifying.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sporting CP vs LASK, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sporting CP vs LASK Champions League kick-off?

Sporting CP vs LASK kicks off at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

How to buy Sporting CP vs LASK Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Sporting CP vs LASK UEFA Champions League match at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, you have several options:

1. Official Club Platforms

Sporting CP Official Website & App: The most direct and safest way to buy general admission or home-end tickets. Tickets are released to club members (Sócios) first, followed by any remaining seats opened for public sale.

Estádio José Alvalade Ticket Office: You can purchase tickets directly at the stadium box office in Lisbon leading up to or on matchday, subject to availability.

LASK Away Sector (For Away Fans): Visiting fans should purchase directly through LASK's official ticketing portal, as away block allocations are managed by the visiting club.

How much do Sporting CP vs LASK Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Sporting CP vs LASK UEFA Champions League match at the Estádio José Alvalade vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club sales or secondary ticketing platforms.

1. Official Club Prices (Estádio José Alvalade)

General Admission / Non-Members: Official face-value tickets typically range from €25 to €75 , depending on the seat tier (behind the goals vs. central longside seats).

Club Members (Sócios): Sporting CP members usually receive discounted rates starting around €15 to €40 .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official hospitality and premium executive seats range from €150 to €350+ , including lounge access and pre-match catering.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Entry-Level Seats (Upper Tier / Behind Goal): Starting prices on authorized resellers and aggregators generally range between €35 and €75 .

Mid-Tier & Longside Seats: Central or lower-tier seats typically cost between €75 and €130 .

Away Sector (LASK Fans): Away block allocations sold directly via LASK are set at standard UEFA-capped prices for away supporters, typically around €30 to €45 .

Sporting CP vs LASK Champions League: Everything you need to know

Sporting CP vs LASK Form

Sporting CP have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding four in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Arouca in Liga Portugal, and they also drew 1-1 with Famalicão before that. The high point of the sequence was a 3-1 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League, with a 4-0 win away at Rio Ave also standing out as a statement performance domestically.

LASK have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga, and they also lost 1-0 to AEK Athens in the Champions League. On the positive side, a 6-1 win over Deutschlandsberger SC in the ÖFB Cup and a 3-1 away victory against Wolfsberger AC demonstrate they can produce when the conditions suit.

Sporting CP vs LASK: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs is a short but notable one. The most recent meeting came in October 2020, when LASK won 4-1 at the Alvalade in Europa League qualification — a result that stands as the defining moment of the series. Prior to that, LASK claimed a 3-0 win over Sporting in the Europa League group stage in December 2019, before Sporting had won the first meeting between the sides 2-1 at home in October of that year. Across the three recorded fixtures, LASK hold the upper hand with two wins to Sporting's one.