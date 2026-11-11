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Bundesliga
team-logoSchalke 04
VELTINS-Arena
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Book Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Revierderby prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Schalke 04
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Schalke 04 take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Schalke 04 host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

In their most recent Bundesliga encounters prior to Schalke's stint away from the top flight, Borussia Dortmund held the upper hand by staying unbeaten across their last several meetings. Their last head-to-head clash took place in March 2023 at the VELTINS-Arena, ending in a hard-fought 2-2 draw where Schalke twice came from behind to share the points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga kick-off?

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen Sunday, Desember 6, 2026.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 12
VELTINS-Arena

How to buy Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through FC Schalke 04's official ticketing portal or member sale windows is the most secure and face-value method to secure seats at the VELTINS-Arena.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standing / Safe Standing Sections: Generally range from approximately €15 to €20.
  • Standard Seated Categories (Upper & Lower Tiers): Typically range from approximately €35 to €85.
  • VIP and Hospitality Packages: Start well above €300 to over €1,000.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission & Upper Tier Resale: Generally start around €200.
  • Mid-Tier & Sideline Views: Typically range between €450 and €600.
  • Premium & VIP Resale: Frequently scale upwards from €1,000 to over €1,500.
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Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Schalke 04 have struggled badly in recent weeks, recording one draw and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 loss to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, and they also fell to Dynamo Dresden in the DFB-Pokal. Schalke scored just three goals in that five-match run while conceding six.

Borussia Dortmund arrive in much stronger shape, winning four and drawing one of their last five competitive fixtures. The most recent result was a 2-1 Champions League victory over Real Betis, and they also drew 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Dortmund scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

S04

S04 - Form

M05
L0-1
KOE
D0-0
DOD
L2-0
RBL
L0-2
TSG
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BVB

BVB - Form

SGE
W1-0
SVW
W3-2
FCB
D2-2
BET
W2-1
ELV
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 in a Bundesliga fixture at the VELTINS-Arena in March 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Borussia Dortmund have dominated, winning three and drawing one, with Schalke claiming no victories. Dortmund have outscored their rivals heavily in that period, including a 4-0 win in May 2020 and a 3-0 victory the following October.

Head to Head

Schalke 04DrawBorussia Dortmund
0
1
4
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
2Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

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