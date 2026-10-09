How to get Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Nottingham Forest take on Arsenal on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the City Ground in Nottingham.

Across 109 historical encounters in all competitions, Arsenal holds the advantage with 56 victories compared to Nottingham Forest's 29, alongside 24 draws. Despite Arsenal’s historical dominance, the City Ground has proved a tough venue for the Gunners in recent years, highlighted by Forest's 1-0 win in May 2023 that ended Arsenal’s title hopes.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League kick-off?

Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 11:30 City Ground, Nottingham

How to buy Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal Premier League match, you can follow these primary official methods depending on which team's supporters section you wish to sit in:

1. Home Supporters (Nottingham Forest Sections)

MyForest Membership: Tickets for home fixtures at the City Ground are prioritized for official MyForest Members. You must sign up for a membership on Nottingham Forest's official ticketing portal.

Sales Phases: Tickets are released in loyalty point tiers based on past match attendance. If any tickets remain after high-loyalty tiers have purchased, they move down to general MyForest members and, on rare occasions, a general public sale.

Official Hospitality: For guaranteed access without priority points, you can purchase official matchday hospitality packages directly through Nottingham Forest or authorized hospitality partners.

2. Away Supporters (Arsenal Sections)

Arsenal Away Ticket Allocation: Away tickets at the City Ground are allocated directly to Arsenal Football Club.

Membership & Away Points: Away tickets are distributed based on Arsenal's Away Points system. Sales open in phases to Season Ticket Holders (Platinum/Gold) and Members (Silver/Red) based on the number of away points accumulated from previous matches.

Away Ticket Exchange: If the away section sells out, Arsenal operates an official Away Ticket Exchange for members to buy and sell tickets at face value.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for the Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal Premier League match depend on whether you buy through official club allocations or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Prices

Away Section (Arsenal Fans): Under Premier League rules, standard adult away tickets at the City Ground are capped at £30 . Concession prices (seniors/juniors) range from £18 to £22 .

Home Section (Nottingham Forest Fans): Standard Category A Premier League adult tickets at the City Ground typically range from £42 to £55 depending on stand selection, while concession tickets range from £25 to £35 .

Official Matchday Hospitality: Premium hospitality packages purchased directly through Nottingham Forest start from approximately £150 to £250+ per person.

2. Secondary & Resale Market Prices

If official allocations are sold out, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices typically depending due to high demand:

Starting Resale Prices: Resale prices for this fixture start from around £150 to £175 for basic home seats.

Average Resale Range: Mid-tier viewing locations and away section resale tickets average between £220 and £310 .

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League: Everything you need to know

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Form

Nottingham Forest have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on September 5. Forest also drew 2-2 with Liverpool before suffering defeats to Leeds United in both the Carabao Cup (0-2) and the Premier League (0-1). Across those five matches, Forest scored two goals and conceded five.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli on September 9, and they also beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on September 6. The Gunners defeated Aston Villa 1-0, Coventry City 3-0, and Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield during that run. Arsenal scored ten goals and conceded just two across those five matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at the City Ground on January 17, 2026 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Arsenal have won three, with two of those victories coming by a 3-0 scoreline at the Emirates Stadium. Nottingham Forest have not beaten Arsenal in any of the five most recent fixtures, with the other two matches finishing level. Arsenal have scored eight goals in that period, conceding just one.