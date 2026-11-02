How to get Monaco vs Auxerre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Monaco host Auxerre on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at Stade Louis II in Monaco.

Their most recent encounter took place in April 2026, resulting in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Stade Louis II. Earlier in the 2025–26 season, Monaco secured a narrow 2-1 away victory against Auxerre in the Coupe de France.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Monaco vs Auxerre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Monaco vs Auxerre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Monaco vs Auxerre kicks off at Stade Louis II in Monaco, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Louis II, Monaco

How to buy Monaco vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Monaco vs Auxerre Ligue 1 match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable option is to purchase tickets directly through the official AS Monaco ticketing portal, especially if you are looking for general admission or home supporter sections.

The most direct and reliable option is to purchase tickets directly through the official AS Monaco ticketing portal, especially if you are looking for general admission or home supporter sections. Stadium Box Office: Tickets can occasionally be purchased directly at the Stade Louis II ticket windows ahead of matchday, subject to availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Monaco vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Ligue 1 fixture between AS Monaco and AJ Auxerre at the Stade Louis II vary depending on the purchasing channel and seating category.

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission / Shortside Seats: Typically start at approximately €40 to €45 for basic supporter sections.

Typically start at approximately for basic supporter sections. Longside / Seconde Tiers: Mid-tier seating options generally range from €60 to €90 , offering broader views of the pitch.

Mid-tier seating options generally range from , offering broader views of the pitch. Premieres and Premium Categories: Premium lower/upper grandstand seats range between €100 and €130 .

Premium lower/upper grandstand seats range between . VIP and Honneurs Hospitality: Luxury hospitality packages and top-tier covered grandstand seats generally start around €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside / Upper Tier Resale: Start around €50 to €55 (approx. $55–$60).

Start around (approx. $55–$60). Standard Seconde Sections: Standard side views typically average €80 to €90 .

Standard side views typically average . Longside & Premieres Resale: Premium non-VIP secondary seats typically range from €105 to €120 .

Premium non-VIP secondary seats typically range from . VIP Hospitality Resale: Hospitality tickets can exceed €500 depending on availability and demand.

Monaco vs Auxerre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Monaco vs Auxerre Form

Monaco have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1, though they followed that with a 1-2 Conference League win away at CSKA Sofia. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Toulouse and beat Lens 2-1. Across those five matches, Monaco scored eight goals and conceded four.

Auxerre have won three, lost one, and won one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 win over Le Havre in Ligue 1. Prior to that, they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Rennes, but bounced back with wins over Clermont Foot, Brest, and Nice. Auxerre scored eleven goals and conceded nine across that five-match period.

Monaco vs Auxerre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Monaco and Auxerre ended 2-2, played at Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 in April 2026. Across the last five meetings between the two clubs, Monaco have won three, with one draw and one result going in favour of Auxerre. Monaco won 4-2 at home in February 2025, beat Auxerre 1-2 away in the Coupe de France in December 2025, and won 1-2 away in Ligue 1 in September 2025. Auxerre's only win in that run came in a 0-3 home defeat in September 2024, which Monaco won.