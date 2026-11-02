How to get Lorient vs Rennes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lorient host Rennes on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient.

In their most recent league encounter on January 24, 2026, Lorient secured a dominant 2-0 away victory at Roazhon Park. Prior to that, Lorient put on a clinical home display in August 2025, thrashing Rennes 4-0 at the Stade du Moustoir.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lorient vs Rennes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lorient vs Rennes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lorient vs Rennes kicks off at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade du Moustoir

How to buy Lorient vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Lorient vs Rennes Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticket offices and websites of both FC Lorient and Stade Rennais F.C. for direct sales, member priority windows, and general public releases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lorient vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming FC Lorient vs Stade Rennais Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade du Moustoir:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Start around €25 to €35 for standard seating categories behind the goals or in the corners.

Start around for standard seating categories behind the goals or in the corners. Sideline and Central Grandstand: Range from approximately €45 to €90+, depending on the exact tier and section of the stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Upper Tier : Generally start around €55 to €65 for upper-tier or lower-demand views.

: Generally start around for upper-tier or lower-demand views. VIP and Premium Hospitality Packages:Scale upward past €150 to €300+ depending on availability closer to matchday.

Lorient vs Rennes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lorient vs Rennes Form

Lorient have won three and drawn one of their last five Ligue 1 matches, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Monaco on October 18, and they also beat Paris FC 1-0 on October 10. Across the five-match run, Lorient scored six goals and conceded five, with their only loss coming in a 2-1 defeat to Le Mans in September.

Rennes have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 Ligue 1 defeat to Paris FC on October 18, but before that they beat OFI Crete 2-1 in the Europa League and Auxerre 4-1 in the league. The 4-0 loss to Lyon in September remains the low point of the run. Across the five matches, Rennes scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Lorient vs Rennes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on January 24, 2026, when Rennes won 2-0 at home against Lorient in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lorient hold three wins to Rennes's two, with the sides sharing 13 goals across those encounters. Lorient's most dominant result in the sequence was a 4-0 home win in August 2025.