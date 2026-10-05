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Champions League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoVillarreal
Book Liverpool vs Villarreal Tickets
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How to get Liverpool vs Villarreal tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Liverpool
Villarreal
Champions League

Liverpool take on Villarreal in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Liverpool take on Villarreal on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at Anfield in Liverpool.

Both clubs carry rich continental history, with Liverpool boasting six European Cup/Champions League titles and Villarreal famously lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2021. The fixture marks a rematch of the intense 2022 Champions League semi-final, where Liverpool ultimately prevailed 5-2 on aggregate after fighting off a dramatic second-leg comeback attempt by the Spanish side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs Villarreal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League kick-off?

Liverpool vs Villarreal kicks off at Anfield in Liverpool, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Liverpool FC vs Villarreal CF UEFA Champions League match at Anfield (scheduled for October 20, 2026), you have a few primary options:

1. Official Club Channels (Primary Market)

Official ticketing is directly managed by the participating clubs. These options offer face-value pricing but typically require club memberships or prior credits.

  • Liverpool FC Official Ticket Office: Official LFC Membership is usually required to register for ticket ballots or sales phases. Priority goes to season ticket holders and members with auto-cup scheme credits (based on previous Champions League match attendance). Remaining tickets enter general member sales.
  • Villarreal CF Away Section: Away end allocation is managed directly by Villarreal CF for their registered season ticket holders and club members (Socios).
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How much do Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for Liverpool vs Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League varies depending on the category and purchasing channel:

1. Direct Official Sales (Face Value)

When purchased directly through Liverpool FC (via Member Ballots or the Official Ticket Exchange), tickets are sold at official standard tier prices:

  • Adult Standard Tickets:€45 – €72 (£39 – £61)
  • Concessions & Young Adults:€34 – €54 (£29 – £46)
  • Juniors (Under 16):€11 (£9)

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • Starting / Cheapest Seats (Upper Tiers):€105 – €150
  • Average Resale Seats (Main Stand / Kop):€200 – €350
  • Lower Level / Premium Central Seats:€400 – €600+
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Villarreal Form

Liverpool have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, while a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League stands as their most significant result in the run. They also won 2-0 at Ipswich Town in the Premier League, though draws against Fulham and Nottingham Forest reflect the inconsistency in their league form. Liverpool scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Villarreal have taken one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their only positive result was a 1-3 victory away at Malaga on September 17, which ended a run of four straight losses including defeats to Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and Deportivo de A Coruna. Perez's side scored eight goals but conceded ten across those five games, with the defensive record a particular concern.

LIV

LIV - Form

IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VIL

VIL - Form

COR
L2-3
BVB
L3-2
BET
L1-2
MAL
W1-3
LEV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the 2022 Champions League semi-final second leg, when Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-3 at El Madrigal to advance. In the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool won 2-0. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, which span Champions League, Europa League, and a club friendly, Liverpool hold three wins to Villarreal's one, with one match ending level. Villarreal's sole victory came in the 2016 Europa League semi-final first leg, a 1-0 win at home before Liverpool overturned the tie.

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawVillarreal
3
1
1
Champions League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
Europa League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
Europa League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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