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Ligue 1
team-logoLe Mans
Stade Marie-Marvingt
team-logoLille
Book Le Mans vs Lille Tickets
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How to get Le Mans vs Lille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Le Mans
Lille
Ligue 1

Le Mans take on Lille in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Le Mans host Lille on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans.

Their last major competitive meeting took place in the Coupe de France back in January 2018, where Lille secured a 4-2 away victory. Going further back to their prior spell together in Ligue 1, their April 2010 clash at the Stade Marie-Marvingt ended in a 2-1 win for visiting Lille.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Mans vs Lille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Le Mans vs Lille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Mans vs Lille takes place at the Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans, on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 12
Stade Marie-Marvingt

How to buy Le Mans vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Le Mans vs Lille Ligue 1 match at the Stade Marie-Marvingt, you have a few primary avenues:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Check the official websites of both Le Mans FC and LOSC Lille directly. Club ticketing portals typically offer the most reliable face-value access, usually prioritizing club members and season ticket holders before opening general public sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Le Mans vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Le Mans vs Lille Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Standard: Start around €15 to €25 for upper-tier or behind-the-goal sections.
  • Mid-tier Category: Generally range between €35 and €60.
  • Premium Main Grandstand or VIP: Start around €80 to €120+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Resale: Start around €50 to €55 for upper-tier or restricted-view seats.
  • Prime Lower-Tier or longside: Can easily exceed €250 to €400+ when demand is high.
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Le Mans vs Lille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Mans vs Lille Form

Le Mans have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Auxerre in Ligue 1, following a 3-0 defeat to Toulouse. Their only win in that run came against Lorient, when they won 2-1 in September. Le Mans have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, with defeats to PSG and Toulouse highlighting their inconsistency.

Lille have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at Monaco, which followed a 2-4 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. Before that, they suffered a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in Europe, though a 1-0 win over Le Havre provided some domestic relief. Lille have scored six goals and conceded seven across the five-match sequence.

LEM

LEM - Form

EAG
L2-1
PSG
L3-1
TFC
L0-3
AJA
D1-1
TRO
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIL

LIL - Form

B29
D1-1
GAL
L2-4
ASM
D1-1
RCL
W1-0
BOD
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Le Mans vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these two clubs came in the Coupe de France in January 2018, when Lille won 4-2 away at Le Mans. Before that, a Ligue 1 fixture in April 2010 also ended in a Lille victory, with the away side winning 2-1 at the Stade Marie-Marvingt. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Lille hold three wins to Le Mans' one, with one match ending level. The sides have not met in a competitive fixture for several years, meaning this Ligue 1 encounter represents a rare reunion.

Head to Head

Le MansDrawLille
1
1
3
Coupe de France
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
2
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
4
FT
Ligue 1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
2
FT
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
3
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
FT
Ligue 1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
0
FT
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
3
FT
6Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

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