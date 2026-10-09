How to get Le Havre vs Auxerre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Le Havre take on Auxerre on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Stade Océane in Le Havre.

Historically, Le Havre have held the upper hand in this match-up, claiming 14 victories out of 24 previous competitive meetings against Auxerre. The most recent encounter between the two clubs ended in a 1–1 draw in April 2026 during the 2025–26 Ligue 1 season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Havre vs Auxerre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Havre vs Auxerre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Stade Oceane

How to buy Le Havre vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Le Havre AC and AJ Auxerre at the Stade Océane, follow these options:

1. Official Club Ticketing

Home Fans (Le Havre Section):

Visit the official Le Havre AC Ticketing Portal ( billetterie.hac-foot.com ).

Away Fans (Auxerre Visitors' Section):

Away section tickets are typically managed directly through AJ Auxerre’s official ticket office or authorized supporter groups. Check Auxerre's official ticketing website ( billetterie.aja.fr ) closer to matchday for visitor sales directives.



2. Stade Océane Ticket Office

You can purchase tickets in person at the Stade Océane boutique/ticket counter in Le Havre during weekday opening hours or on matchday, provided seats remain available.

3. Secondary & Resale Platforms

If official allocations sell out, secondary ticket platforms like StubHub often list second-hand match tickets. Ensure you choose delivery via digital transfer or e-ticket.

How much do Le Havre vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Le Havre AC vs AJ Auxerre Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade Océane vary depending on where and how you purchase them:

1. Official Club Box Office Prices

When buying directly from the official Le Havre AC ticketing portal:

Standard Category Seats: Typically range from €18 to €55 depending on the location in the stadium (behind the goals vs. central main stands).

Youth & Concessions: Discounted tickets for children and students generally range between €10 and €25 .

VIP & Hospitality: Premium seating or lounge access packages usually start around €120 to €180+ per ticket.

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

When primary ticket windows close, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub give supporters a second chance to secure matchday admission.

Starting Price: Entry-level resale tickets generally start around €40 to €50 .

Average Resale Price: The average ticket price on secondary markets is roughly €70 to €80 per seat.

Le Havre vs Auxerre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Havre vs Auxerre Form

Le Havre have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Angers in Ligue 1, while their previous league defeat came at the hands of Brest, who won 2-1 at the Stade Océane. Across their last four Ligue 1 games, Le Havre have scored twice and conceded four. Their only win in the run came in a pre-season friendly against Le Mans.

Auxerre's last five matches show two wins and three defeats. They beat Nice 1-0 in their most recent Ligue 1 fixture, but that followed a heavy 5-2 loss to Lens and a 3-1 defeat to Angers. Still's side have scored eight goals across the five matches but conceded ten, reflecting a pattern of attacking output alongside defensive vulnerability.

Le Havre vs Auxerre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1 at the Stade Océane in Ligue 1 in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Le Havre hold the advantage with three wins to Auxerre's two, with both clubs having met predominantly in Ligue 1. Le Havre won the previous two encounters before that draw, including a 3-1 home victory in September 2024.