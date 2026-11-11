How to get Freiburg vs Hoffenheim tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Freiburg host Hoffenheim on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg.

In their most recent encounter back in February 2026, Hoffenheim claimed a decisive 3-0 victory over Freiburg on home turf in the Bundesliga. Prior to that result, the two sides shared the points in a closely contested 1-1 draw at the Europa-Park Stadion in September 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Freiburg vs Hoffenheim, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga kick-off?

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim kicks off at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 5 Dec 2026 - 09:30 Europa-Park Stadion

How to buy Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of both SC Freiburg and TSG Hoffenheim directly. They handle primary sales, member pre-sales, and standard ticketing tiers.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing / Fan Blocks: Typically range from approximately €15 to €25 .

Typically range from approximately . Standard Seated Tiers: Generally range from roughly €35 to €75 .

Generally range from roughly . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Scale upwards from €150 to €300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Budget / Upper Tier Seats: Typically start around €60 to €95 .

Typically start around . Mid-Tier & Sideline Categories: Fluctuate between €100 and €250 .

Fluctuate between . Premium Seating & High-Demand Blocks: Frequently range from €300 to over €500+.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Form

Freiburg come into this fixture with three wins, no draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Trabzonspor in the Conference League, following a 1-2 Bundesliga victory at Augsburg. The two defeats in that run came against Bayern Munich (1-3) and Monaco (0-3). Across those five games, Freiburg scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Hoffenheim's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the Europa League. Their standout performances in that stretch were a 3-0 win over Lyon in Europe and a 3-0 Bundesliga victory against Bayer Leverkusen. A 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen and a DFB-Pokal defeat to Holstein Kiel on penalties represent the low points. Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Hoffenheim won 3-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, Freiburg and Hoffenheim drew 1-1 in Freiburg in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the Bundesliga, Freiburg have won twice, Hoffenheim have won once, and two matches ended level.