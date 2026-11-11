How to get Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elversberg host VfB Stuttgart on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at the Ursapharm-Arena in Elversberg.

Their most recent encounter took place in an October 2025 club friendly, where VfB Stuttgart comfortably claimed a 2-0 victory. Elversberg enters this historic top-flight meeting looking to establish themselves against traditional Bundesliga heavyweights following their remarkable rise through the divisions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga kick-off?

Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at the Ursapharm-Arena in Elversberg on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 6 Dec 2026 - 11:30 Ursapharm-Arena

How to buy Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the standard options and channels available for purchasing Bundesliga tickets for the match between SV Elversberg and VfB Stuttgart:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most reliable and direct way to secure face-value tickets is through the official ticket shops of the participating clubs, specifically SV Elversberg (as the home side) and VfB Stuttgart (for away-section allocations).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga fixture varies depending on whether you purchase through official club primary channels or the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing/Terrace Areas: Typically range between €15 to €20 .

Typically range between . Category 3 (General Stands): Generally cost between €20 to €50 .

Generally cost between . Category 1 / Central Seating: Range from €40 to €75.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standing & Lower-Demand Seats: Typically start around €80 to €120 .

Typically start around . Category 2 (Short Side / Behind Goal Seating): Commonly from €150 to €230 .

Commonly from . Category 1 (Long Side Upper Tier & Premium Views): Generally range from €250 to €350 .

Generally range from . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Frequently exceed €500.

Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Elversberg have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding ten. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over Mainz 05, though that followed a 0-2 DFB-Pokal defeat to Darmstadt. A heavy 0-4 loss to RB Leipzig earlier in October highlights the inconsistency running through their recent run.

VfB Stuttgart's last five fixtures produced one win, one draw, and three defeats, with seven goals scored and nine conceded. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 Champions League defeat at Galatasaray, ending a seven-point unbeaten start to their European campaign. A 4-2 away win at Bayer Leverkusen and a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League represent the stronger end of this sequence, though losses to Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga reflect the difficulties Hoeneß's side have faced domestically.

Elversberg vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a friendly in October 2025, which VfB Stuttgart won 2-0. That is the only fixture between the sides in the available dataset, and no competitive head-to-head record exists from recent seasons.