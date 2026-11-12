Augsburg host FC Köln on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the WWK Arena in Augsburg.

Recent fixtures between the two sides have frequently ended in stalemates, with three of their last five head-to-head matches finishing in 1-1 draws. Their most recent competitive league meeting took place in February 2026 at the WWK Arena, where FC Augsburg secured a clean 2-0 victory over Köln.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Augsburg vs FC Köln, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Augsburg vs FC Koeln Bundesliga kick-off?

Augsburg vs FC Köln kicks off at the WWK Arena in Augsburg on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 5 Dec 2026 - 09:30 WWK Arena

How to buy Augsburg vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Augsburg vs FC Koeln Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official FC Augsburg and 1. FC Köln websites under their respective ticketing portals, where members and general fans can access face-value tickets depending on availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Augsburg vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Augsburg vs FC Koeln Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Room (Home End): €16 to €18 for regular tickets.

€16 to €18 for regular tickets. Category 3 (Corners & Upper Tiers): €27 to €49 for standard adults.

€27 to €49 for standard adults. Category 2 (Side Stands & Family Blocks): €37 to €58 for regular seats.

€37 to €58 for regular seats. Category 1 (Main Stand & Prime Seating): €43 to €75 depending on exact block location.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: €40 to €60.

€40 to €60. Midfield & Premium View Resale Seats: €80 to €170.

€80 to €170. High-Demand / VIP Packages: €200 to €450+.

Augsburg vs FC Koeln Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Augsburg vs FC Koeln Form

Augsburg come into this match with a record of one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive games, scoring ten goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home loss to Freiburg. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 at Bayern Munich and held Union Berlin to a 1-1 draw, though back-to-back defeats — including a 3-4 reverse against Elversberg — underline the defensive fragility Baum's side must address.

Köln's last five competitive matches produced two wins, two draws and one defeat, with nine goals scored and three conceded. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin, preceded by a commanding 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over the same opponents. The only defeat in this period came at Eintracht Frankfurt, where Köln lost 0-1. The Geißböcke have looked more solid defensively than Augsburg across this stretch.

Augsburg vs FC Koeln: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Augsburg won 2-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Augsburg hold one win to Köln's one, with three matches ending level. Three of those five games finished 1-1, pointing to a pattern of tight, competitive encounters between the clubs.