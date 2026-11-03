How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli tickets: Super Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Qadsiah and reigning champions Al Ahli square off in an electric Saudi Super Cup semi-final showdown at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait. The competition brings premier Saudi football across the Gulf, pitting two star-studded squads head-to-head for a coveted place in the tournament final.

GOAL provides all the verified match details and booking routes so you can secure your seats today.

When is Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Super Cup kick-off?

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli kicks off at 8:00 PM local time on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

Super Cup - Semi Finals 19 Dec 2026 - 13:00

Where to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli tickets?

Primary match tickets are released officially through Webook, the appointed digital ticketing platform for the tournament. Supporters can book individual matchday tickets for the semi-final directly through the platform web portal or mobile app.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli tickets?

Official general admission ticket prices on Webook start at SAR 120 (KWD 10) for standard seating, while full multi-match tournament passes start at approximately SAR 305 (KWD 25).

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where ticket prices start from around SAR 150 depending on seller demand and category availability.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Super Cup: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Form

Al Qadsiah head into the semi-final having won three of their last five matches, with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also put six past Al Riyadh in the league without reply. The one blemish in that run was a 3-2 defeat to Al Hilal. Across those five matches, Al Qadsiah scored 15 goals and conceded six.

Al Ahli's last five fixtures produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, though that followed a heavy 6-1 loss to Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. Prior to that, wins over Al-Gharafa, Al Khaleej, and Al-Fayha showed the attacking quality at Pusic's disposal. Al Ahli scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 8, 2026, when Al Qadsiah beat Al Ahli 3-2 in the Saudi Pro League. Al Qadsiah also won the March 2026 league encounter by the same scoreline. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Qadsiah have won two, Al Ahli have won two, and one match ended in a draw — a 3-3 draw in the King's Cup in November 2025. The standout result in the dataset remains Al Ahli's 5-1 victory over Al Qadsiah in the Super Cup in August 2025.