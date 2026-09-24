How to get Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite presents a heavyweight continental showdown as Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad prepare to host UAE powerhouses Al Ain at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Both Asian giants boast vast domestic success and rich continental traditions, making this group stage encounter one of the most compelling fixtures on the Asian football calendar.

GOAL has compiled all the essential details on match information, stadium location, and ticket options so you can lock in your seats and experience this AFC Champions League Elite clash live right now.

When is Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 2 Nov 2026 - 14:15

Official match tickets for Al Ittihad home fixtures in the AFC Champions League Elite are primarily made available through Webook, which acts as the official primary ticketing vendor for major football events in Saudi Arabia. Supporters are encouraged to check the primary platform first when general admission sales launch.

If tickets are completely sold out on the official primary vendor, secondary ticketing platforms like Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Al Ittihad vs Al Ain tickets?

Ticket pricing for the AFC Champions League Elite varies depending on stadium tier, seating location, and overall fixture demand.

On the official ticketing platform Webook, standard general admission tickets behind the goals typically start at around 30 SAR to 50 SAR for general seating tiers.

If primary allocations sell out, ticket options on secondary markets will fluctuate according to fan demand. On secondary platforms such as Grintahub, ticket options start at approximately 80 SAR for standard entry passes.

To secure the cheapest ticket options, act quickly when general sales open or explore available listings on trusted secondary outlets before prices increase.

Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain Form

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, two draws, and no losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they followed a run of three consecutive Saudi Pro League wins, including a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr FC and a 2-1 win against Al-Fayha. They drew 0-0 with Al Fateh FC in their earliest of the five matches. Across those five games, they scored seven goals and conceded three.

Al-Ain have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Al-Wasl in the Arabian Gulf League. Their standout result was a 4-0 win over Al Nassr FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, their most recent fixture. They also recorded wins over Kalba FC, Al-Nasr SC, and Khorfakkan, scoring ten goals and conceding just two across the five matches.

Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in August 2014, when Al Ittihad hosted Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite and lost 1-3. Across the four recorded head-to-head matches, all played in the AFC Champions League Elite in 2014, Al-Ain won two, Al Ittihad won one, and one match ended in a draw. Al-Ain scored eight goals in those four meetings compared to five for Al Ittihad.



