How to get World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets: Finals Weekend schedule, Twickenham ticket prices and more

The inaugural Rugby Nations Championship is heading toward its thrilling conclusion, with the historic, first-of-its-kind Finals Weekend scheduled for November 27–29 (Friday-Sunday) at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Demand will be high, so don't delay, book your tickets today.

Replacing isolated friendlies with high-stakes league standings, the brand new tournament splits twelve of the world's elite rugby powerhouses into two geographic conferences.

No matter where each of the twelve sides finishes during the pool phase, they are all destined to play during Finals Weekend. Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can purchase World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets, including where to get them, how much they cost and more.

When is the World Rugby Nations Championship Finals Weekend 2026?

Following the completion of the pool phase of the Nations Championship 2026, 'Finals Weekend' will be held between Friday, November 27 and Sunday, November 29 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London. The Grand Final to crown the overall champion takes place on Sunday, November 29 at 16:40 (GMT).

Date (& local time) Fixture Tickets Fri, Nov 27 (16:40) 11th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Fri, Nov 27 (20:10) 5th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Sat, Nov 28 (13:10) 9th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Sat, Nov 28 (16:40) 3rd place: TBC v TBC Tickets Sun, Nov 29 (13:10) 7th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Sun, Nov 29 (16:40) Final: TBC v TBC Tickets

How to buy World Rugby Nations Championship Finals Weekend 2026 tickets

Tickets for the six final matches held at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) are managed centrally via the official Nations Championship Rugby Website and its ticketing partner, Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the competition were first released depending on the type of fixture and the various priority windows:

Club & Debenture Pre-sales : The absolute earliest windows opened for priority groups (such as debenture holders and member clubs) in January 2026.

Finals Weekend General Sale : Tickets for the grand finale weekend at Allianz Stadium went on general public sale in March 2026.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for the race.

How much are World Rugby Nations Championship Finals Weekend 2026 tickets?

For individual double-header match days (and multi-day bundle passes) during 'Finals Weekend', official pricing categories are structured as follows:

Friday, November 27 Double-Header : Day tickets range from £20-£125

Saturday, November 28 Double-Header : Day tickets range from £40-£180

Sunday, November 29 Double-Header : Day tickets range from £125-£280

Multi-day bundle passes (covering 2 or 3 days) : Offer progressive discounts of 10% to 15%. For instance, a 3-day adult pass spans from £242-£514.

Keep tabs on the competition's official site and the team's national sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 premium packages and hospitality tickets

Hospitality, in regards to rugby union, is the name given to an upscale matchday package that goes above and beyond the usual regular ticket experience.

These experiences can range from simply offering entrance to pre-match lounges and bars to soak up the atmosphere, to a selection of dining options, ranging from buffet to multiple-course meals, and all the way up to private suites for a limited number of guests.

Official packages and passes can be purchased directly through authorised channels:

Direct Online Booking : You can secure packages via the Official Nations Championship Ticket Portal, as well as the individual team sites.

Official Hospitality Providers : Allianz Stadium’s exclusive hospitality agent handles premium package allocations too. You can browse individual inclusions and complete bookings via the Keith Prowse site.

Which teams are playing in the World Rugby Nations Championship 2026?

The tournament features 12 of the world's elite teams, divided into two geographic pools of six:

Northern Hemisphere sides Southern Hemisphere sides England Argentina France Australia Ireland Fiji Italy Japan Scotland New Zealand Wales South Africa

What is the World Rugby Nations Championship competition format?

Instead of playing multi-test series against a single opponent, every country plays all six teams from the opposing geographical pool once across two distinct windows:

The Summer Series (Rounds 1–3) : Played in July. The Northern Hemisphere teams travelled south to play their away fixtures.

The Autumn Series (Rounds 4–6) : Played in November. The format flips, and the Southern Hemisphere teams travel north to play the remaining three rounds at iconic European stadiums.

The Standings: Even though teams only play cross-pool opponents, their results and bonus points are logged into their own hemisphere's table (e.g., Six Nations teams compete against each other on a leaderboard based on how well they perform against the Southern teams).

Finals Weekend

The ultimate climax takes place at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, over a single blockbuster weekend at the end of November.

Every single team travels to London to play a final ranking placement match against the team that finished in the exact same position in the alternative pool.

The Grand Final : The 1st-placed Northern Hemisphere team faces the 1st-placed Southern Hemisphere team, with the winner crowned the official Nations Championship Champion.

Placement Matches : 2nd vs 2nd decides 3rd place overall, 3rd vs 3rd decides 5th place, all the way down to 6th vs 6th.

Hemisphere Challenge : A Ryder Cup-style point system tracks overall inter-hemisphere supremacy across the entire final weekend.



