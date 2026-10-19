Official hospitality packages for UEFA EURO 2028 have just been released and are now available, with packages going live across official hospitality providers. So, this is your way in if you want to secure tickets right now.

No matter where you are based in the UK, top-tier international football will be close to home. Fans can tailor their experience by following their favourite national team, selecting specific stadiums, or guaranteeing their place at the historic Final itself.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on UEFA Euro 2028 hospitality tickets, where to buy them, how much they cost, and more.

When is UEFA Euro 2028?

UEFA Euro 2028 kicks off on June 9 in Cardiff.

51 matches will be played in total, with the Final taking place at Wembley Stadium on July 9.

The tournament brings dazzling international football straight to your doorstep, with matches being hosted at nine historic venues across four proud nations.

Hosts for the UEFA Euros 2028 include Cardiff and Dublin as well as the passionate football hotbeds of Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, and London.

What types of UEFA Euro 2028 tickets are available now?

Ticket Type Summary Book Tickets Venue Series Secures Official Hospitality space for all matches at that specific venue. Book Tickets Follow My Team Provides access to matches featuring your chosen team up to the Quarter-Finals. Book Tickets Single Match Experience Select an individual, must-see fixture to attend with Official Hospitality. Book Tickets Final Round Series Secures Official Hospitality for the three biggest matches at Wembley Stadium: both Semi-Finals and the Final. Book Tickets

Types of UEFA Euro 2028 hospitality packages available:

Hospitality Type Category Summary Skybox Luxury Box The most exclusive, private hospitality experience. Features an exclusive use of a luxury skybox with dedicated hosting staff. Includes in-skybox gourmet dining, premium drinks including Champagne, and direct access to premium stadium seats in front of the box. BEYOND Platinum Signature Lounge A super-premium social space offered only in select venues (Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Manchester City Stadiums). Features an intimate, elite shared lounge with bespoke menus by renowned chefs, luxury beverages, preferential parking (subject to availability), a premium commemorative gift, and prime, centrally located padded seats. Platinum Premier Lounge A first-class shared hospitality experience in an elegant restaurant-style stadium lounge. Includes à la carte dining and direct access to top-category premium seats. Prestige Premium Hospitality A contemporary, "business-class" lounge experience located either inside or adjacent to the stadium. Features curated menus, a premium beverage experience, and top-category stadium seats with excellent views. Club Leisure Hospitality A relaxed, festive, and fun shared hospitality venue (in-stadium or adjacent). Features vibrant entertainment, inclusive food and beverages, and great seats. Supporters Club Fan Hospitality Team-themed shared venues tailored to specific match-day fixtures. Includes food, drinks, and match seating.

How to buy UEFA Euro 2028 Hospitality tickets?

Through a new partnership, Seat Unique has been named the Official Online Sales Platform in the United Kingdom and Ireland for BEYOND Hospitality 28 AG, the Official UEFA EURO 2028 Hospitality Provider.

This collaboration ensures football enthusiasts can secure guaranteed, premium access to 2028's most anticipated matches through a trusted and seamless booking experience.

Official hospitality goes far beyond a 90-minute football match. Packages are designed to deliver premium matchday luxury, combining the best views in the stadium with world-class dining, complimentary drinks, and exclusive entertainment.

Whether you are entertaining corporate clients, celebrating with family, or enjoying a historic sporting event with friends, these packages offer a premium environment to soak in the matchday atmosphere and the tournament's vibe.

As UEFA Euro 2028 is being hosted across standard-setting UK and Ireland venues, they already have top-tier hospitality infrastructure built-in, so the food and beverage programs are slated to feature immersive culinary experiences run by celebrated chefs.

How much are UEFA Euro 2028 Hospitality tickets?

Hospitality prices/packages start at £900 per person and scale up to £3,550+, depending on the tier of luxury, match significance, and venue.

Hospitality Packages & Pricing Structure

Packages are categorized by tiers, combining fine dining, entertainment, and premium seating. The official entry pricing for each tier includes:

Supporters Club / Club (From £900 per person) : The entry-level, fan-focused tier. Offers a lively atmosphere with food favourites, free-flowing drinks, in-venue entertainment, and a guaranteed match ticket.

Prestige (From £1,450 per person) : A contemporary business-class lounge experience featuring curated menus, premium drinks, and some of the best stadium views available.

Platinum (From £1,950 per person) : Premier shared luxury lounge experience with high-end à la carte dining and direct access to top-category premium seats.

BEYOND Platinum (From £3,550 per person) : The signature, ultra-premium social lounge featuring highly refined, curated dining, elite beverage options, and exceptional pitch views.

Skybox (From £2,400 per person / Full boxes up to €1.49m) : The most exclusive private box hospitality for groups. Corporate or private whole-box packages range up to €1.49 million for high-occupancy (50-seat) executive suites across a venue's full multi-game fixture list (averaging roughly €4,300 per person, per game).

No Dynamic Pricing: Unlike recent trends in live sport and entertainment events, the official provider has confirmed that prices are fixed and will not spike dynamically based on demand.

What are the UEFA Euro 2028 venues?

Stadium (City & Country) Capacity No. of matches Info & Facts Wembley Stadium (London, England) ~90,000 8 matches Hosts the Final, both semis, 1 q-final, and 4 group matches Principality Stadium (Cardiff, Wales) ~74,000 6 matches Hosts the tournament opener Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England) ~62,850 5 matches Ultra-modern venue featuring a fully retractable pitch Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) ~61,000 5 matches Undergoing expansions to serve as a key northern hub Hill Dickinson Stadium (Liverpool, England) ~53,000 5 matches New state-of-the-art waterfront stadium on the River Mersey St James' Park (Newcastle, England) ~52,350 5 matches Famous for its passionate atmosphere and steep single-tier stands Hampden Park (Glasgow, Scotland) ~52,032 6 matches The historic home of Scottish football, hosting both group and knockout games Aviva Stadium (Dublin, Ireland) ~51,700 7 matches Architecturally unique curved stadium hosting matches up to the quarter-finals Villa Park (Birmingham, England) ~50,000+ 4 matches Upgraded historic ground hosting 3 group stage games and a Round of 16 match

Group Stage Distribution: Each stadium will host matches from at least two different groups to ensure local fans experience a wide variety of competing nations.

Home Advantage: Co-hosts that successfully qualify through the European Qualifiers are guaranteed to play all three of their group stage matches on home soil.



