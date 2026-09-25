MLS MVP rank: Lionel Messi the clear frontrunner, but can Evander, Hany Mukhtar or someone else make a push?
It's almost time. The MLS MVP race is usually pretty easy to sort out in the end. By the time the award is, well, awarded, common sense tends to prevail. The league's Most Valuable Player is usually its best footballer, too. GOAL is not here to say "I told you so," but it's always nice when those two things line up.
So, yeah, let's be honest, Lionel Messi is the MVP here. Choosing anyone else would be nonsense. Anyone else winning would be silly. But there are a load of candidates. Evander has been excellent for FC Cincinnati. Petar Musa has carried FC Dallas. Hany Mukhtar's numbers are down, but he's playing his best soccer in years. And then there's Guilherme, Houston Dynamo's dynamic forward.
Basically, there are a lot of good footballers in this league, and even if the top spot is fairly simple, the rest of it is so, so complicated. Here's how GOAL thinks the MVP rankings should shake out...
The other contenders
No. 10 - Nico Fernandez, NYCFC:The Pigeons must have been delighted to hold onto one of MLS's most valuable attacking players this summer.
No. 9 - Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia Union: The Union's turnaround wasn't Sullivan's doing alone, but he has been immense for Philly since cracking the starting XI
No. 8 - Carles Gil, New England Revolution: Leads the league in chances created. Enough said.
No. 7 - Sam Surridge, Nashville SC: Seems to score every time he's on the pitch. If only he could be out there more often... Nashville might be even further ahead in the Supporters' Shield race.
No. 6 - Petar Musa, FC Dallas: Only Lionel Messi has scored more goals.
No. 5 - Denis Bouanga, LAFC
2026 MLS Stats: 14 goals, eight assists in 26 matches
The case: It's been a bad year for LAFC. Everything towards the end of last season suggested that the Southern California side would be top of the West this year - albeit with some potential growing pains from a new coach. Instead, they find themselves scrapping for home-field advantage in the playoffs. That's not the worst thing in the world, but this team really should be better.
And the only reason they're not falling out of the picture altogether? A Gabonese winger who cannot stop scoring goals. Inter Miami reportedly made the cheekiest of plays for Bounaga before the season. But he stayed put. And he has shown why he is so, so crucial to this team. 14 goals, eight assists, and the second most shots on target in the league, Bouanga is keeping LAFC afloat - and could fire them deep into the playoffs.
Also, this:
No. 4 - Guilherme, Houston Dynamo
2026 MLS stats: 14 goals, eight assists in 24 appearances
The case: How many had Guilherme down as the signing of the season before the campaign started? He seemed like a tidy piece of business for the ambitious Dynamo, but few would've had him pegged as the man to turn their fortunes around in full. Well, it's not quite that simple - this team is much improved back to front. But Guilherme does give Houston a real cutting edge.
Guilherme was more creator than striker in his mid-20s, but in recent years, he has rediscovered his shooting boots. He bagged 14 last year for Santos in all competitions, and has equalled that mark thus far - with plenty of season left to play. Perhaps more important, though, is his defensive work. He's in the 97th percentile in defensive contributions, 100th for interceptions, and 96th in ball recoveries. Guilherme does it all.
No. 3 - Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC
2026 MLS stats: 11 goals, seven assists in 26 appearances
The case: You could take your pick when it comes to Nashville. There are so many good players here, and so many important ones, too. Surridge is a ruthless goal-scoring force. Andy Najar is a deadly weapon at full back. Cristian Espinoza's attacking nous has given BJ Callaghan's side another option going forward. Even Brian Schwake has been excellent in goal.
But Mukhtar is the man who makes everything tick. He was excellent in 2025 while carrying a bulk of the attacking load, and even better here. Once the main man who had to do everything, Mukhtar now serves as the creative fulcrum for Nashville. And his all-around game is better than it has ever been. Stop Mukhtar, and you stop Nashville. The issue? No one can stop him. Or Nashville.
No. 2 - Evander, FC Cincinnati
2026 MLS stats: 13 goals, 12 assists in 23 appearances
The case: Evander is fun. There's a real samba flair to his game, and a delightful effortlessness to it, too. Yes, this is a league in which the floaty, interesting No. 10 can still thrive. Evander is the embodiment of that. There's a key distinction here, though. Sometimes those floaty No. 10s don't really do much for their actual team. Evander is one of those that does. FC Cincinnati have problems everywhere. Their defensive record is pretty dire.
But Evander, the man who still watches Ronaldinho highlights when he's bored and eats Acai Bowls on game day, continues to bash the ball into the net week in, week out. There is an art in kicking the ball hard and making it look very easy. Cincy's main man does it like few others.
No. 1 - Lionel Messi, Inter Miami
2026 MLS stats: 20 goals, 13 assists in 23 games
The case: Who else could it be, really? Messi might not be the player he once was. He might not be the player he was 12 months ago. But he is still one of the best in the world, and the best to ever grace a soccer field. And even publicly grieving the death of his father, the Argentine has been magical for Inter Miami. His stat line makes for ridiculous reading.
He doesn't do much else these days. He doesn't really pretend to do any defensive work anymore. And it's unlikely we will see another version of this wonderful footballer emerge. But until he hangs up his boots, there will not be a better player in this league. The MVP award is his to lose.