Michael Olise: From academy struggles to proving himself world-class with Bayern Munich brilliance

While Michael Olise was lighting up the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Thierry Henry declared, "You ain't seen nothing yet! This is just the start." And he was right. Over the past two years, Olise has taken his game to a whole other level with both Bayern Munich and France, making his addition to GOAL's World-class club a formality.

As Henry said, "It's not often that you come across players like Michael", the kind of thrilling talent that gets fans out of their seats and even the great Zinedine Zidane running down the touchline to boot a ball away in pure delight.

"It was a bit ridiculous," the legendary No.10 said of his amusing reaction to Olise bending home a late winner in France's Nations League clash with Belgium on Tuesday night, after picking the ball up at least 15 yards inside his own half.

"When I saw him dribble past a defender, I said to myself: 'He's going to score.' And I was cheering him on with all my heart because I love this type of player. He is an extraordinary talent. When he plays, he wants to entertain the fans.

"But it doesn't stop there. He has a great sense of the game, he anticipates the opponent's movements, and he knows when to attack and when to drop back."

In that sense, Olise is essentially the perfect attacker, in that he works hard off the ball while at the same time making the game look ludicrously easy when it gets on it. However, things haven't always been so straightforward for the France international. There may never have been any doubts over his world-class potential as a kid, but his unique character was once a cause for concern...