Kristin Schrumpf was told she couldn't talk about tactics. There she was, an American in a London pub, offering her opinion on a Bayern Munich game - a couple of girls and a substantial group of riled-up men in her proximity. Schrumpf, like any football fan, pointed out a tactical deficiency in Bayern's system. A man responded angrily:

"This one guy told me 'Keep googling the man, leave the tactics to the guys'," Schrumpf said.

And that gave her the impetus she needed to make her own thing. Schrumpf had toyed with the idea of a more inclusive soccer space for a while. A long-time Bayern fan, drawn to the club by Robert Lewandowski due to her Polish roots, she figured that women needed somewhere to talk about soccer on their own terms - without condescending dudes weighing in, or telling them to shut up.

So began the journey of Bayern Red Ladies. They proudly, and rightfully, claim to be the only all-female international supporters' club of Bayern. Schrumf was left scrounging around for members at first. She had to sign her mother up to reach the required threshold of 11 for an official fan club. Now, they have 300+ members in 40 different countries - as well as a strong American presence.

In many ways, too, the Red Ladies are emblematic of the Bundesliga’s fight for relevance in America.

The Premier League is king as the most financially powerful domestic setup in global soccer. MLS has a growing and sizable fan base of its own in the region. The German league is scrapping for attention, and a new TV deal and Bayern’s star power can only take it so far. It needs fans to care enough to keep coming back. That is where grassroots groups such as the Red Ladies come in, giving existing fans a place to belong and new ones a way in. For the Bundesliga, building those communities is essential to turning a foothold in America into something that lasts.