Way-too-early Euro 2028 Power Rankings: Spain set out their stall while Portugal put Cristiano Ronaldo row behind them - but Norway suffer a post-World Cup wake-up call

Congratulations - you made it through the longest-ever international break! Extended by a week so as to combine the usual September and October breaks, teams around the world have been playing as many as four games each as national sides begin to move on from the World Cup and enter a new tournament cycle.

For teams in Europe, that cycle will culminate with the 2028 European Championship, which will be held in the UK and Ireland, with games set to be played in England, Scotland, Wales and Dublin. None of the co-hosts will qualify automatically for the tournament (although they will be given preferential treatment to give them the best chance possible), meaning there are 24 spots up for grabs in the group-stage draw.

Qualifying won't begin until March, with teams instead having spent the past fortnight or so playing Nations League matches which will determine their seeding for the initial Euros draw. And while we are still some 20 months away from the Euros finals kicking-off, there were signs within those games as to how a number of teams are shaping up.

With that in mind, here at GOAL we've decided to kick-off our Euro 2028 Power Rankings using the 20 highest-ranked UEFA teams in the provisional FIFA world rankings following the conclusion of the international break...