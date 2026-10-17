‘There’s so much I still need to be able to do’ - Ashley Sanchez is only scratching the surface, and the USWNT stand to benefit

Ashley Sanchez has reached a new level.

The North Carolina Courage midfielder looks fit, dialed in, goal hungry and happy - and she’s playing some of the best soccer of her career.

She’s breaking scoring records in the National Women’s Soccer League, has celebrated an engagement and is now fresh off scoring for the U.S. women’s national team for the first time in four years. It’s all aligning for her.

It’s been a grind, though, and one that deserves just as much airtime as her clinical finish against Spain on Tuesday evening.

Nearly two years - that’s how long Sanchez waited between appearances for the national team. She was called into January camp in 2025, but before returning this month, the last time she had actually stepped onto the pitch for the U.S. was Oct. 30, 2024.

Sanchez had remained in USWNT head coach Emma Hayes’ orbit, but the competition was fierce. There were established options in midfield and a crowded group out wide, leaving her with plenty to prove as she pushed for another opportunity.

Come fall 2026, though, she had become almost impossible to ignore. The goals kept coming, and a move out wide was bringing out another side of her game. She had done the work to earn her way back. Now came the next challenge.

The question was always going to be how her game would translate from the NWSL to the national team. And there was no better test - or quicker way to find out - than throwing her into two games against world No. 1 Spain.