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Ashley Sanchez, USWNTGOAL

‘There’s so much I still need to be able to do’ - Ashley Sanchez is only scratching the surface, and the USWNT stand to benefit

Ashley Sanchez turned a prolific NWSL season into a USWNT recall and a goal against Spain. Now comes the challenge of making her return last.

Celia Balf

  • Ashley Sanchez has reached a new level.

    The North Carolina Courage midfielder looks fit, dialed in, goal hungry and happy - and she’s playing some of the best soccer of her career.

    She’s breaking scoring records in the National Women’s Soccer League, has celebrated an engagement and is now fresh off scoring for the U.S. women’s national team for the first time in four years. It’s all aligning for her.

    It’s been a grind, though, and one that deserves just as much airtime as her clinical finish against Spain on Tuesday evening.

    Nearly two years - that’s how long Sanchez waited between appearances for the national team. She was called into January camp in 2025, but before returning this month, the last time she had actually stepped onto the pitch for the U.S. was Oct. 30, 2024.

    Sanchez had remained in USWNT head coach Emma Hayes’ orbit, but the competition was fierce. There were established options in midfield and a crowded group out wide, leaving her with plenty to prove as she pushed for another opportunity.

    Come fall 2026, though, she had become almost impossible to ignore. The goals kept coming, and a move out wide was bringing out another side of her game. She had done the work to earn her way back. Now came the next challenge.

    The question was always going to be how her game would translate from the NWSL to the national team. And there was no better test - or quicker way to find out - than throwing her into two games against world No. 1 Spain.

  • ‘She’s had a great year’

    United States v Spain - Women's International Friendly
    Getty Images Sport

    A move to the wing has helped Ashley Sanchez score 20 NWSL goals and earn another opportunity with the USWNT.

    “She’s had a great year,” Hayes said after the first game against Spain, a 2-0 defeat in which Sanchez entered in the 66th minute. “But, again, it’s all the little details.”

    That was the next challenge: bringing her club form into a team whose demands she was still learning.

    “But it’s best to put her in now, and she can learn those things because I think she can be an important player for us,” Hayes added.

    Sanchez leads the NWSL Golden Boot race with 20 goals in 27 games. Her 20th tied Temwa Chawinga’s single-season record, set in 2024, and made her the first American player to reach that milestone.

    Sanchez has had impressive seasons before, but nothing quite like this. A move from central midfield to the wing has helped bring out the best in her attacking game. Her runs are more varied, she’s arriving in the box to attack service, and she’s unpredictable on the dribble because she can take defenders inside or outside.

    A positional switch that might have complicated her route back to a USWNT squad already loaded out wide has instead become one of her biggest assets.

  • No easy route back

    North Carolina Courage  v NJ/NY Gotham FC
    Getty Images Sport

    Sanchez’s scoring form earned her a recall, but competition for places in Emma Hayes’ attack remains fierce.

    Even when Hayes left her out of June’s camp for two matches in Brazil, Sanchez stayed the course.

    The competition was clear. Emma Sears, Michelle Cooper, Alyssa Thompson, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson were all options out wide. In attacking midfield, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Heaps, Jaedyn Shaw and Croix Bethune were among the players earning opportunities.

    Whether Sanchez was viewed as a winger or an attacking midfielder, she was trying to break into a crowded group.

    By October, though, her scoring form had earned her another look.

    “This is a player that was always tipped for great things as a youth national team player. And so I’m happy to see her fulfilling her potential. And now it’s about the step up to the senior level,” Hayes said when announcing the 26-player roster to face Spain.

    Hayes had also spoken with Courage coach Mak Lind, who praised Sanchez’s maturity and determination to return to the national team.

    “She has done a great job with herself,” Hayes said. “I think the next step for her is to maintain that consistency.”

  • Sanchez delivers

    In the first game against Spain, Sanchez was adjusting to the U.S.’s tactics while trying to keep up with the visitors’ speed in possession. There was plenty of defending and chasing, leaving little room for an attacking player to settle into a rhythm.

    The U.S.’s problems in front of goal went well beyond Sanchez. Chances came, but the finishing did not.

    The second game brought a starting opportunity. Sanchez found promising positions throughout the first half, but the final touch or pass kept letting her down. After halftime, she found the finish the U.S. needed.

    In the 49th minute, she collected a pass from Sophia Wilson on the left, drove into the box and added a little shimmy as she sized up the defense. The defender didn’t bite, but Sanchez spotted an opening at the far post and placed her shot beyond Misa Rodriguez.

    “I knew the back post was open,” Sanchez said.

    It was composed, clinical and a reminder of why she had earned this opportunity. Her goal started the comeback, with Swanson later securing a 2-2 draw.

    “I’m really happy with the goal,” Sanchez said after the game.

  • Still more to do

    Ashley Sanchez, USWNT
    GOAL

    With another World Cup on the horizon, Sanchez knows improving her defensive game will be key to securing a lasting USWNT role.

    The goal mattered. So did Sanchez’s assessment of everything around it.

    She felt comfortable with her teammates and their connections, but knew there were still tactical adjustments to make - particularly when the U.S. didn’t have the ball.

    “It has only been a week. I know that I, defensively, could do a little bit better, so I think for me, that’s my biggest takeaway,” Sanchez said.

    It’s a work in progress, and Sanchez is willing to do the work.

    The 2027 World Cup is on the horizon. She was part of the U.S.’s 2023 squad but didn’t play a single minute. Getting back into camp is a start; earning a lasting role is the next challenge.

    After the two Spain matches, Hayes highlighted Sanchez’s maturity and ability to take what she was learning onto the field. She also pointed to something Sanchez had already recognized herself: there was more to do.

    “Even she said to me at the end, ‘There’s so much I still need to be able to do,’ which is natural,” Hayes said. “But yeah, I thought she did a great job. I’m really happy for her to get a goal.”