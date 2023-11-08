Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to AC Milan?! Rossoneri CEO confirms talks with legendary Swede over potential Serie A reunion

Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be set to return to AC Milan in a new role after hanging up his boots.

Ibrahimovic retired in summer

In talks to return to Milan

Would take up new role

WHAT HAPPENED? A tearful Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from football in June at the age of 41 in front of AC Milan fans at San Siro. The Swede could now be set to return to the Rossoneri and take up a new role, with Milan director Giorgio Furlani confirming talks have been held with the former striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Zlatan is a champion who is dear to all Milanisti. We have been talking to him for many months and we’ll see what happens," he told Sky Sport Italia. "I don’t want to discuss roles right now, but he is a great champion, a great person, he really cares about Milan and then we’ll see what happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic is an inspirational figure who would be warmly welcomed back to the Serie A side by fans who saw him win two Serie A titles during two different spells with the club. Ibrahimovic has already hinted at a return. He posted a photo of himself on X with the caption "tic tac tic tac."

WHAT NEXT? Talks look set to continue between Milan and Ibrahimovic, with the former striker expected to take up an ambassadorial type of role that would also see him become part of manager Stefano Pioli's backroom staff.