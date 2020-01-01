‘No point questioning Zidane' – Calderon plays down Pochettino to Real Madrid rumours

There is no prospect of the Frenchman being sacked by the Santiago Bernabeu club at this moment in time, the former president has said

Former president Ramon Calderon says that there is “no point” questioning Zinedine Zidane and does not believe Mauricio Pochettino will take over at Santiago Bernabeu imminently.

Zidane remains under pressure after a difficult start to the season. Madrid squeezed through in the thanks to a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, while they lie fourth in , six points behind who have also played one game fewer.

Calderon says it is natural that Zidane, who said on Wednesday he will not become Madrid's version of Sir Alex Ferguson, comes under pressure but has indicated his belief that the three-time Champions League winner will go nowhere.

“When results are not the way the people expect, Zidane or any coach is always questioned,” he told Talksport. “But I don’t think after what happened last night, and we’ve won the last two matches, I think there’s no point.

“We have three, four months until the next round of the knockouts. It’s calm and relaxed.

“This club is very demanding. I’ve always said to win is not something of joy or happiness, it’s an obligation.

“It’s true only a few weeks ago, things were difficult. We could have been out of the competition, even the .

“The team had a problem of not having Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos. Those are two pillars of this team; they were out and the problems arose. That’s something we managed to overcome yesterday with the two players playing. Benzema was fantastic scoring two goals.”

As for the suggestion that former boss Pochettino take over, Calderon is paying that little attention, despite acknowledging the Argentine’s quality.

“What he did up to now, he was one of the top coaches in the world. So he can be coaching any team,” he said. “I’m sure Zidane will be here, I think he deserves it. For sure this season, Zidane will be on the bench and let’s see.

“Pochettino, good luck, I’m sure any club would be looking for him.”

The Argentine coach, who left Tottenham a year ago, has also been closely associated with the role should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer depart Old Trafford.