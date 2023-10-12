Back in business! Tim Weah says Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter are the USMNT's 'two missing puzzle pieces'

Juventus striker Tim Weah has claimed Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter are the 'missing pieces' for the USMNT moving forward.

Reyna and Berhalter fall-out unfolds

Both return to USMNT

Preparing for upcoming fixtures

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old forward believes the return of the duo will act as a huge boost for the squad, after injuries, contract negotiations and a scandal which broke just before the 2023 World Cup saw the federation plunged into chaos.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Having Gregg and Gio back in, it’s just like, those two missing pieces to the puzzle that are here,” Weah told CBS Sports show, Morning Footy. "You can’t have a complete family without everyone, so having them back in is great.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah reserved special praise for Dortmund's Reyna and feels the 20-year-old can have a big impact on the team.

“Gio is one of those guys who, for me, is someone that’s very important on the national team. His quality is amazing. Just him back in training off his injury, coming back in, he’s been great. We connect well, so it’s definitely a great feeling having him back in," he added. "He’s a part of the family, he’s my brother. And yeah, I’m just glad everything is done, and we can focus on our next goal as a team and continue building on that.”

WHAT NEXT FOR THE DUO? Both coach and player will now look to put their differences aside, as they prepare for the upcoming clashes against Germany and Ghana during the current international break.