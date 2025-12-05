How to watch Xavier vs Cincinnati NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Xavier Musketeers (5–3) head across town for a rivalry showdown with the Cincinnati Bearcats (4–5) on Friday at Cintas Center

Cincinnati, officially sitting at 6–2, has been playing some of its stingiest defense in recent memory. The Bearcats are surrendering just 63.4 points per contest, dictating tempo, and routinely winning the battle on the boards. Their most recent performance, a gritty 76–58 victory over Tarleton State, showcased their physicality, hustle, and ability to generate extra possessions through offensive rebounds.

Xavier, meanwhile, is coming off a convincing 96–74 win over Saint Francis (PA) on Dec. 1. Roddie Anderson stole the show with a 28-point explosion on 10-of-16 shooting, while Tre Carroll posted 21 points and six boards. All Wright added 15 more as the Musketeers knocked down shots at nearly a 50% clip and dominated the rebounding department with a commanding 41–30 margin.

Xavier vs Cincinnati: Date and tip-off time

The Musketeers will face off against the Bearcats in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Friday, December 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Cintas Center Location Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs Cincinnati team news & key performers

Xavier Musketeers team news

Offensively, Xavier has been one of the Big East’s most polished groups early this season. They’re averaging 78.7 points per game and draining threes at a 38.4% clip, good for 27th in the nation. Carroll leads the way at 15.9 points per night, with Anderson serving as a dynamic creator who can score in bunches. Jovan Milicevic brings stretch-big versatility, while Wright gives them a composed presence in the backcourt. Their unselfish style stands out as well; the Musketeers average 18.4 assists per game, using excellent ball movement and spacing to open up clean looks all over the floor.

Cincinnati Bearcats team news

Cincinnati is coming off a convincing 76–58 win over Tarleton State on December 1, a night where everything clicked after halftime. Kerr Kriisa paced the Bearcats with 20 points, Day Day Thomas followed with 19 and six assists, and Baba Miller anchored the interior with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Cincinnati blew the game open in the second half, blitzing Tarleton with a 45–29 surge that showcased their physicality and discipline.

The Bearcats’ identity has been built on defense from day one. They’ve held opponents to 63.4 points per contest, 17th-best in the nation, and forced teams into just 37.2% shooting. That stingy defense has often bailed them out when their offense has hit cold spells. Cincinnati is putting up 75.5 points per game and knocking down 43.1% of its shots overall, but the long-range shooting continues to lag at 31.8%. Miller remains the steadiest presence, averaging 14.2 points and 10.2 boards, while Thomas sets the tone in the backcourt. Kriisa provides a spark with his perimeter touch and ability to create for others.