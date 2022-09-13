Xavi 'p*ssed off' at Bayern Munich loss after claiming Barcelona were the better team

Xavi felt Barcelona deserved to come away from their trip to Bayern Munich with all three points despite watching his side fall to a 2-0 defeat.

Barca dominated much of the first half

Continued to create chances in the second half

But were beaten 2-0 after Hernandez & Sane goals

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a frustrating evening for everyone with a Barcelona persuasion as they were perhaps unfortunate to come away from the Allianz Arena empty-handed. Those were certainly the thoughts of the Blaugrana manager as he didn't hold back in his post-match interview.

WHAT HE SAID: "I'm p*ssed off. I'm p*ssed off. I don't like to lose - and we didn't deserve it," claimed Xavi. "I think we were better, we dominated them. We were better. But this is the Champions League.

"The process was good, but the result was bad. It was a golden opportunity to win at this stadium, and we leave with a defeat. I'm p*ssed off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Barcelona were beaten by Bayern Munich last season, on both occasions they were totally deserving of their 3-0 losses. It is testament to Xavi's work that - despite the scoreline - they feel aggrieved to have lost at the home of the German champions.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA: It has been a strong start to the season for Xavi and Barcelona. They are close behind Real Madrid in La Liga while they are still well-placed to progress in the Champions League from the 'Group of Death'.