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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has expressed deep shock and disappointment following his side's 5-0 defeat to Germany. Despite already qualifying for the quarter-finals, Xavi slammed his players' mentality and demanded an immediate response.

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Heavy defeat in Berlin

The Netherlands suffered a sobering 5-0 defeat against Germany at the Olympiastadion in their final UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture. Despite already securing qualification for the quarter-finals prior to kick-off, the heavy loss marked the first defeat of Xavi Hernandez's tenure and dropped the Oranje to second place behind their fierce rivals.

A tight first half gave way to a catastrophic second-half collapse as goals from Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Brajan Gruda tore the Dutch defence apart.

Xavi expresses shock and deep disappointment

Speaking after the match, a visibly angry Xavi held nothing back in his assessment of his team's performance, branding the result completely unacceptable.

"I am shocked. I don't understand how this could happen and I am very disappointed," Xavi told reporters.

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The Spaniard spoke harsh words and called the defeat in Berlin 'shameful'. "I told the players that we need to change our mentality. Today we couldn't keep up with Germany, as we weren't true to our values. We cannot accept this. We need to change many things after today. We need players with spirit."

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Contrasting fortunes from previous outings

Xavi highlighted the stark contrast between their emphatic 7-0 victory over Greece just days prior and the collective failure displayed against Die Nationalmannschaft.

"I am very disappointed, and that is a shame, because until today I was very proud of the players. Especially last Friday against Greece, we showed a lot of good things," Xavi reflected.

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"Today the opposite, while we were building something good. I am trying to understand what happened. We will learn a lot from this."

Rebuilding ahead of the quarter-finals

With the group stage concluded, the Netherlands progress to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals in March, but they do so with urgent questions to answer.

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Xavi made it clear that a major reset is required if his side are to compete with Europe's elite in the knockout rounds. The Oranje must use the coming months to rediscover the defensive solidity and intensity that characterised the early stages of his reign.