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Muhammad Zaki

Xabi Alonso sheds light on Cole Palmer to Man Utd transfer rumours and issues 'big game' challenge to Chelsea star

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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has firmly dismissed suggestions that Cole Palmer was ever close to joining Manchester United during the summer transfer window. The Spanish tactician insists the England international remains a fundamental part of the project at Stamford Bridge despite a difficult period last term.

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Summer speculation quashed

Palmer, a Manchester native and childhood United supporter, was heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford during the recent transfer window. The gossip initially intensified following a deeply frustrating campaign for the attacker in west London.

A persistent groin issue largely derailed his previous season, restricting him to just 34 appearances across all competitions. This marked a sharp drop from the 52 matches he played the year prior. That subsequent dip in form sparked claims that he had become unsettled at the club. However, his fitness issues are now firmly resolved, and the Blues secured his long-term future with a new contract earlier this month.

Alonso shuts down exit talk

The two Premier League rivals did hold talks over the summer regarding a transfer for Andrey Santos. Despite that open dialogue between the clubs, Alonso stressed to reporters on Friday afternoon that Palmer's future was never brought to the negotiating table.

Moving to definitively shut down the narrative, the Chelsea boss insisted his star forward's position was entirely secure. "There were no talks about [him leaving] and he was always part of the plans," Alonso stated. "There were no discussions about him not being here."

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Stepping up in big games

With the transfer window closed and his fitness fully restored, the focus now shifts back to Palmer's on-pitch impact. The forward has occasionally found it difficult to influence matches against traditional Big Six opposition, an area his manager is eager to see him improve. Alonso wants his attacking unit to rise to the occasion and deliver a true statement performance.

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peacock logo image for promo

Peacock Premium

✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV.

✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes.

✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window.

Monthly from$12.99
Budget Cord-Cutter
Sling Blue Promo Panel logo

Sling TV

✅ Provides nationwide access to USA Network, securing the primary cable home for the league's linear broadcasts.

✅ Includes access to live, local NBC affiliates for the marquee weekend matches in designated major media markets. 

✅ Serves as the cheapest way to access live cable TV sports channels without paying for a bloated traditional bundle.

Monthly from$45.99
Premium Cable Alternative
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries both USA Network and your local NBC station, ensuring you get every nationally televised match.

✅ Includes unlimited cloud DVR storage so you can easily record and save early morning fixtures.

✅ Replicates the classic set-top box feel with a familiar channel guide, making it easy to channel-surf on weekend mornings.

Over 28 months$79.99
Exclusive Streaming Home
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock Premium

✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV.

✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes.

✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window.

Monthly from$12.99

"Everyone needs to show the best level in all the games, but in the big ones sometimes it’s harder because of the opponent’s quality, the quality of the game," Alonso explained. "We need to support the attackers to get the ball in the right place, that they are involved, that they are connected to the game."

Crucial test at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Manchester United this Saturday in a high-stakes Premier League encounter. Armed with a new contract and a clean bill of health, Palmer has a prime opportunity to answer his manager's challenge and dismantle the club he grew up supporting.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten