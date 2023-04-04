Wout Weghorst has 'brought more profit' to Man Utd than Cristiano Ronaldo - Gary Neville

Gary Neville admits Wout Weghorst “isn’t fit to lace Cristiano Ronaldo’s boots”, but says the striker has “brought more profit” to Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils moved to bolster their attacking ranks during the January transfer window after taking the decision to release Portuguese superstar Ronaldo as a free agent in November 2022. Netherlands international Weghorst was acquired on a short-term loan deal, but the 30-year-old frontman never looked like being a long-term solution to ongoing No.9 issues at Old Trafford and he has only registered two goals through 19 appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo contributed more to the collective cause during his time in Manchester, but Neville has told Sky Sports of how Weghorst has helped to improve results: “I called him a placeholder because United didn't invest in a striker United would want. This experiment has to stop, Weghorst has to come out, it can no longer go on, the reason he continues to play and why Ronaldo is no longer at the club, you see his 19 starts against Ronaldo's 19 starts. Weghorst has 12 wins, four draws, three defeats, he has only scored two goals but the team has scored 37 goals, with Ronaldo it was 19 starts, they won three less games, drawn three, lost four more with him in the team, he scored 11 but the team itself only scored 23, they are massive differences. It is the strangeness of football is having a player who isn't good enough to be a Manchester United forward but has brought more profit to the team. I believe he (Ronaldo) is the greatest player of all time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville added on the reasons why Weghorst, who has helped United to Carabao Cup glory this season, continues to figure prominently in Erik ten Hag’s plans despite his lack of end product: “I think ultimately the reason he left Ronaldo out was because of the stats, I think it is clear Weghorst isn't fit to lace Ronaldo's boots but those are stark stats playing in same period with same team-mates, he was really poor on Sunday, he shouldn't be there, but the reason he is there is because of those stats.”

WHAT NEXT? United are expected to spend big on another proven striker in the next transfer window, with the Red Devils being heavily linked with Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen.