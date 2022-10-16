‘World-class’ Kepa goes from villain to hero at Chelsea as Potter salutes stunning display from Spanish goalkeeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga continues to complete his transformation from villain to hero at Chelsea, with his last performance considered to be “world-class”.

Shot-stopper stars against Villa

Mount bags a brace

Blues boss left delighted

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard remains the most expensive goalkeeper on the planet following his £71 million ($79m) transfer to Stamford Bridge in 2018, but found himself slipping down the pecking order after failing to convince. Edouard Mendy has now suffered the same fate in west London, with Kepa eager to grab an unexpected opportunity with both hands – and he did that cause no harm when starring in a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

WHAT THEY SAID: Blues boss Graham Potter told BBC Sport of Kepa's improvement after seeing Villa fire in 18 shots against his side: “It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half. I'm really pleased for him, he has had a tough period for us at times but he contributed to the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Kepa caught the eye at the back, it was Mason Mount that proved to be the match-winner for Chelsea as he bagged a brace in the West Midlands. Potter added on the England international playmaker: “We believe in Mason Mount a lot. We love him as a player and he is a great guy. You can see the influence he has on the team and he works really hard for us.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have won consecutive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since March (run of three), while it’s as many clean sheets as the Blues had recorded in the competition as in their previous 13 fixtures.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter’s side have cemented their standing inside the Premier League’s top four and have another big week approaching that will see them take in a short trip to Brentford and a home date with Manchester United.