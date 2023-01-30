Who are the 2023 MLS Season Pass announcers on Apple TV? Full list of play-by-play, color commentary and studio broadcasters

MLS fans have a new home base for coverage in the 2023 season, with Apple TV showing every game without blackout restrictions.
The streaming rights deal has required a huge investment from Apple, including the hiring of play-by-play and color announcers.
GOAL has the full list of MLS Season Pass announcers on Apple TV for 2023...
Who are the 2023 Apple TV MLS announcers?
Play-by-play
- Max Bretos
- Steve Cangialosi
- Jake Zivin
- Pablo Ramirez
- Frederic Lord
Color commentators
- Kyndra de St. Aubin
- Maurice Edu
- Lori Lindsey
- Danielle Slaton
- Taylor Twellman
- Marcelo Balboa
- Sebastien Le Toux
- Sacha Kljestan
- Bradley Wright-Phillips
- Diego Valeri
Studio hosts
- Liam McHugh
- Jillian Sakovits
- Tony Cherchi
Which MLS games will Apple TV stream?
Every 2023 MLS game will be shown on Apple TV, including a 13-match opening day slate headlined by El Trafico. There are no blackout restrictions, and matches broadcast on national TV will still be streamed live on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.
The season will pause during the summer due to the Leagues Cup - an expanded tournament between MLS and Liga MX clubs - but the games in that competition will also be on Apple TV with the same rotation of announcers.
For more information on the cost of MLS Season Pass plans, how to set up Apple TV or what the exclusive agreement between Apple TV and MLS entails, read our full guide here.