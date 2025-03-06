Where to watch CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier soccer games

Everything you need to know about how and where to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer games in 2025

If you're waiting to see the biggest superstars in world soccer, including Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez come together for the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifier matches, the good news is there's not long to go until the next round of the South American fixtures.

With the last group of fixtures involving the likes of World Cup holders Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Uruguay, taking place in mid-November last year, soccer fans are due to enjoy a further 10 games this month, with some huge battles taking place.

Here at GOAL, we've got all the info on how to watch the ties, which teams will clash, when they'll face off, and where to see them live.

Getty Images Sport

What is CONMEBOL?

CONMEBOL is the commonly referred to name of the South American Football Confederation (in Spanish, the Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol, and in Portuguese, the Confederação Sul-Americana de Futebol, form the acronym).

The format sees every South American national soccer team compete (with the exception of some smaller northern coast nations who feature in CONCACAF) over two years in a league-style table, in order to qualify for the World Cup tournament itself. These qualifier games for the World Cup 2026 began way back in September 2023 and will conclude in September 2025.

With the World Cup expanding its team allowance this year (from the standard 32 to a bumper-sized 48), it means the top six teams in this South American league table will automatically make it through to the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States next year, with the seventh position team entering the inter-confederation playoffs for a spot.

The South American governing body encompasses its 10 national soccer teams, which include:

Argentina Ecuador Bolivia Paraguay Brazil Peru Chile Uruguay Colombia Venezuela

AFP

What are the upcoming CONMEBOL fixtures?

This month, there will be a total of 10 live games, with each side playing twice, both home and away fixtures against different teams within the league table. Within these match-ups there are some incredible encounters, such as Brazil (sat in fifth) taking on Columbia (a place above them in fourth), Argentina (who are currently topping the table) travelling to Uruguay (in second), and the most exciting tie of March's fixture list, when World champions Argentina face off against the mighty Brazil.

Here are the games that will take place across three key dates, between March 20 and March 25, 2025.

Date Fixture Kick off (ET) March 20 Paraguay v Chile 7:00PM March 20 Brazil v Colombia 8:45PM March 20 Peru v Bolivia 9:30PM March 21 Ecuador v Venezuela 5:00PM March 21 Uruguay v Argentina 7:30PM March 25 Bolivia v Uruguay 4:00PM March 25 Chile v Ecuador 8:00PM March 25 Venezuela v Peru 8:00PM March 25 Colombia v Paraguay 8:00PM March 25 Argentina v Brazil 8:00PM

Where can I watch CONMEBOL games lives?

Actually finding these where to watch these games live is harder than you'd think. They are only available through Fanatiz USA, on a Pay-Per-View basis, so you can pick and choose which games you'd like to see live and then have a further week to re-view them on its VOD catchup service.

Getty Images Sport

How can I get access to each CONMEBOL game in 2025?

As mentioned, your options in the US are very limited, but by signing up to Fanatiz, you're able to catch all the South American soccer action this month and beyond.

The steps top gain access to these upcoming matches are as follows:

Register yourself with an account over at Fanatiz.com. Select and purchase the specific match or matches you want to watch. Enjoy the live game/s you have picked, with access to them on VOD for up to seven days afterwards.

Once you've made your purchase/s, you can watch the big game via the Fanatiz website or on any of their compatible streaming devices.

*Please note that content may vary from region to region.