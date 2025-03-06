This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Argentina v Peru - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Watch CONMEBOL soccer live on Fanatiz
Mike Williams

Where to watch CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier soccer games

SHOPPINGTV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how and where to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer games in 2025

If you're waiting to see the biggest superstars in world soccer, including Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez come together for the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifier matches, the good news is there's not long to go until the next round of the South American fixtures.

With the last group of fixtures involving the likes of World Cup holders Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Uruguay, taking place in mid-November last year, soccer fans are due to enjoy a further 10 games this month, with some huge battles taking place.

Here at GOAL, we've got all the info on how to watch the ties, which teams will clash, when they'll face off, and where to see them live.

Uruguay v Brazil - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport

What is CONMEBOL?

CONMEBOL is the commonly referred to name of the South American Football Confederation (in Spanish, the Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol, and in Portuguese, the Confederação Sul-Americana de Futebol, form the acronym).

The format sees every South American national soccer team compete (with the exception of some smaller northern coast nations who feature in CONCACAF) over two years in a league-style table, in order to qualify for the World Cup tournament itself. These qualifier games for the World Cup 2026 began way back in September 2023 and will conclude in September 2025.

Watch CONMEBOL soccer exclusively on Fanatiz
Sign up today

With the World Cup expanding its team allowance this year (from the standard 32 to a bumper-sized 48), it means the top six teams in this South American league table will automatically make it through to the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States next year, with the seventh position team entering the inter-confederation playoffs for a spot.

The South American governing body encompasses its 10 national soccer teams, which include:

Argentina

Ecuador

Bolivia

Paraguay

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Uruguay

Colombia

Venezuela

FBL-COPA AMERICA-2024-URU-BRAAFP

What are the upcoming CONMEBOL fixtures?

This month, there will be a total of 10 live games, with each side playing twice, both home and away fixtures against different teams within the league table. Within these match-ups there are some incredible encounters, such as Brazil (sat in fifth) taking on Columbia (a place above them in fourth), Argentina (who are currently topping the table) travelling to Uruguay (in second), and the most exciting tie of March's fixture list, when World champions Argentina face off against the mighty Brazil.

Here are the games that will take place across three key dates, between March 20 and March 25, 2025.

Date

Fixture

Kick off (ET)

March 20

Paraguay v Chile

7:00PM

March 20

Brazil v Colombia

8:45PM

March 20

Peru v Bolivia

9:30PM

March 21

Ecuador v Venezuela

5:00PM

March 21

Uruguay v Argentina

7:30PM

March 25

Bolivia v Uruguay

4:00PM

March 25

Chile v Ecuador

8:00PM

March 25

Venezuela v Peru

8:00PM

March 25

Colombia v Paraguay

8:00PM

March 25

Argentina v Brazil

8:00PM

Where can I watch CONMEBOL games lives?

Actually finding these where to watch these games live is harder than you'd think. They are only available through Fanatiz USA, on a Pay-Per-View basis, so you can pick and choose which games you'd like to see live and then have a further week to re-view them on its VOD catchup service.

Argentina v Colombia - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024: FinalGetty Images Sport

How can I get access to each CONMEBOL game in 2025?

As mentioned, your options in the US are very limited, but by signing up to Fanatiz, you're able to catch all the South American soccer action this month and beyond.

The steps top gain access to these upcoming matches are as follows:

  1. Register yourself with an account over at Fanatiz.com.
  2. Select and purchase the specific match or matches you want to watch.
  3. Enjoy the live game/s you have picked, with access to them on VOD for up to seven days afterwards.

Once you've made your purchase/s, you can watch the big game via the Fanatiz website or on any of their compatible streaming devices.

*Please note that content may vary from region to region.

Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.