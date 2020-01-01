Where is Edinson Cavani in FIFA 21?

Manchester United signed the former PSG striker on transfer deadline day but players have found the Uruguay international isn't in their database

fans will have to wait a little longer to try out new signing Edinson Cavani on FIFA 21.

Players trying out Early Access or who pre-ordered the Champions Edition or Ultimate Edition versions of FIFA 21 have found out that United’s new No. 7 is not in the game.

Not all summer transfers have been completed in-game following the end of the transfer window on October 5.

Cavani is not a Man United player in FIFA 21 yet as he was a free agent when the game was initially released. He was without a club after leaving when his contract expired earlier in the summer.

New summer transfers will be available as an update in the coming days, though there is no official release date at this point.

FIFA 21’s full release is on October 9, 2021, four days after the transfer window closed, so players will hopefully not have too long to wait for the squad updates.

Cavani not being in the game also means his overall rating has not yet been revealed.

In FIFA 20, Cavani started at 88 overall, and also had an 89-rated FUTMAS card on Ultimate Team.

Since FIFA 12, Cavani’s base rating has ranged between 85-88 overall, though he has also had numerous special card upgrades. His highest-rated Ultimate Team card to date was a 98-rated Team of the Tournament card in FIFA 18.

Cavani’s latest rating in the online seasons database suggests he could be rated 86, meaning he is set to be one of Man Utd’s highest-rated players in FIFA 21.

At the moment, Bruno Fernandes is the top-rated player at Old Trafford at 87 overall.

Paul Pogba and David De Gea are both rated at 87, with Marcus Rashford at 86 and Anthony Martial rounding off the top five with a rating of 84.

In the real world, Cavani has already spoken of his pride in taking the No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford. He follows the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and George Best in donning one of the most revered numbers in world football.

The 33-year-old has also admitted he considered quitting football this summer after he, his girlfriend and members of his family tested positive for Covid-19.