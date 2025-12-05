How to watch Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The MAC title showdown on Saturday features the Western Michigan Broncos (8–4) squaring off with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (7–5).

Miami’s season started in a deep ditch, dropping to 0–3 after a tough non-conference stretch against Wisconsin, Rutgers, and UNLV. But the moment conference play kicked in, the RedHawks flipped the script. They ripped off four straight MAC wins before finally stumbling in a tight 24–20 loss on the road at Ohio.

Western Michigan followed a nearly identical early-season arc. The Broncos also opened 0–3 with setbacks against Michigan State, North Texas, and Illinois. Their turning point came in dramatic fashion, though, a gritty 14–13 upset over Toledo that changed the trajectory of their season and ultimately put them in the driver’s seat in the MAC West.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Western Michigan vs Miami game, plus plenty more.

Western Michigan vs Miami: Date and tip-off time

Western Michigan will face off against Miami in an exciting NCAAF game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Ford Field, Detroit.

Date S, December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit

How to watch Western Michigan vs Miami on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Broncos and the Redhawks live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Western Michigan vs Miami team news & key performers

Western Michigan Broncos team news

On the other side, Western Michigan’s offense has had its own ups and downs, and mostly downs on the stat sheet. The Broncos sit 112th in total offense, 129th in passing, and 96th in scoring at 23.7 points per game. But what they lack in air production, they make up for with Broc Lowry’s ability to wreak havoc as a dual-threat quarterback. Lowry has completed 63.5% of his attempts for 1,572 yards with seven touchdowns and only two interceptions, but his real damage comes on the ground. He paces the team with 875 rushing yards and a remarkable 14 rushing scores, giving the Broncos a dependable spark even when the passing attack sputters.

Miami RedHawks team news

Days before a pivotal matchup with Toledo, Miami’s starting quarterback Dequan Finn, the Baylor transfer who led the team in passing, suddenly left the program to begin prepping for the NFL Draft. His decision came right as Miami was pushing for a conference championship, and the timing couldn’t have been more shocking.

That Toledo game was supposed to be Finn’s big homecoming game against his former team, the Rockets, where he played from 2019–2023. Instead, Miami looked lost without him and fell 24–3. But to their credit, the RedHawks regrouped quickly behind freshman Thomas Gotowski, who has stepped in with surprising poise. In his two starts, Gotowski has completed 53.2% of his throws for 411 yards and four touchdowns, with zero interceptions. He tossed three of those scores in last week’s 45–24 rout of Ball State, and he also helped guide Miami to a convincing 37–20 road win over Buffalo.