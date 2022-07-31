'We don't fear anyone' - England plan to 'exploit' Germany weaknesses in Euro 2022 final, says Wiegman

The Lionesses boss is confident about her team's chances of glory in the showpiece event

England manager Sarina Wiegman has insisted that her team "do not fear anyone" ahead of their Euro 2022 final clash with Germany. The Dutch head coach will be chasing back-to-back European Championship when the Lionesses take to the pitch at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Under Wiegman's tutelage, the Netherlands won the trophy in 2017, and she is optimistic about repeating the feat with an in-form England side.

England will try to 'exploit' Germany's weaknesses

Wiegman has also suggested that the Lionesses will be ready to take advantage of certain weaknesses in Germany's tactical set-up when the final gets underway.

"I think we have a very good team too, and we don't fear anyone. I think at some points it might be a little physical, Germany can play very direct, physical, and straightforward, so that's what we expect," she has told reporters.

"We did see some things we might want to exploit, but we'll see (about) that tomorrow. I think the team that we played (at the Arnold Clark Cup) was a little different, their style of play is similar but different players on the pitch.

"But of course, we take that experience with us, and also all the analysis we have of Germany from their recent games."

The Dutch manager added on the possibility of the contest being decided by a penalty shoot-out: "We have practised penalties, we are prepared for everything. If that is what happens tomorrow, we are prepared."

How many fans will attend Wembley for the Euro 2022 final?

It has been reported that Wembley could play host to a crowd of over 70,000 for the Euro 2022 final.

Such an attendance would break the all-time attendance record for a women's European Championship showpiece and England skipper Leah Williamson believes the perception of women's football is slowly changing.

"I think this has felt unachievable for a very long time," she said. "The people that have come before me have had to fight. I think that's a nice reflection moment, that there will be so many people filling that stadium with an interest in women's football, that have the opportunity to watch it because it's been made available, because not so long ago that wasn't the case."

Getty

Williamson also revealed that she was in attendance at the 2012 London Olympics group stage match where Great Britain beat Brazil in front of a 70,000-plus crowd. While she hopes for a similar turnout on Sunday, Williamson has also warned that the hype around women's football should not fall after the Euros final.

"I think tomorrow will be another moment like that. It's incredible that happened and I think the fall-off afterwards, we hope that's not what happens after this tournament," she added.

"We can't have a lack of interest post this tournament because it defeats the object of everything we've achieved throughout these last six weeks."