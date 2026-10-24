Serie A - Game Week 32 24 Oct 2026 - 15:30

Today's game between Vitoria and Athletico Paranaense will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 3:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Vitoria vs Athletico Paranaense are listed below.

Vitoria host Athletico Paranaense in a Serie A fixture that puts two sides with contrasting ambitions on a collision course at opposite ends of the table.

Athlético Paranaense arrive in third place under Odair Hellmann, a position that keeps them firmly in the title conversation. Their recent form has been a mixed bag, but the attacking firepower they have shown this season makes them a dangerous proposition for any opponent.

Vitoria sit in 13th place under Jair Ventura, far enough from the relegation zone to approach this game without panic but not so comfortable that they can afford to be careless. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Corinthians, a Corinthians side that has been in freefall in recent weeks.

The wider context around this fixture adds texture. Corinthians, who Vitoria drew with in their last match, appointed Clarence Seedorf as head coach after a damaging run that included a 4-1 thrashing by Palmeiras. Seedorf's debut in the dugout was itself delayed by work visa complications, underscoring the chaos at one of Brazil's biggest clubs.

For Athletico, a win here would keep the pressure on Palmeiras, who sit second and have been one of the most consistent sides in the division this season. Abel Ferreira's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and are not going to drop points willingly.

This is a fixture that matters for different reasons to both sides. Athletico need the points to stay in touch at the top; Vitoria need them to maintain their mid-table security.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vitoria vs Athletico Paranaense live.

How to watch Vitoria vs Athletico Paranaense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jair Ventura has no confirmed injury or suspension information available for Vitoria ahead of this match. Updates on the home squad will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.

Odair Hellmann is similarly without confirmed team news for Athletico Paranaense at this stage. Full squad details for both sides will be published when official information is released.

Form

Vitoria head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing produced a 1-1 draw with Corinthians, and they also recorded a 4-0 win over Chapecoense AF during this run. Defeats to Sao Paulo and Cruzeiro represent the low points. Across the five matches, Vitoria scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Athlético Paranaense have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat to Palmeiras on October 17, though they bounced back from a similar setback earlier in the run with a 1-4 win at Chapecoense AF. A 2-2 draw with Atletico MG and a 3-3 draw with Coritiba show a tendency to drop points when a win seemed within reach. Across those five matches, Athletico scored twelve goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a Cup fixture on August 6, 2026, when Vitoria won 4-0 at home. Before that, Athletico Paranaense won 2-0 at home in the corresponding Cup leg on August 4. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Athletico hold the stronger overall record, with their Serie A home fixture in April 2026 ending in a 3-1 win. Vitoria's only Serie A victory in the series came in November 2024, when they won 2-1 away at Athletico.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Athletico Paranaense sit third while Vitoria are in 13th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vitoria vs Athletico Paranaense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: