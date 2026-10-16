LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Elche will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:15 AM.

Villarreal vs Elche is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Villarreal host Elche at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal in a LaLiga fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting but difficult positions in the table.

Inigo Perez's side come into this game carrying the weight of a turbulent week. A 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga was followed by a dramatic Champions League win over Napoli, and the Yellow Submarine will want to build on that European result when they return to domestic action.

The Napoli victory was not without its complications. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was ruled out of that Champions League match after being the victim of an armed robbery at his residence in Spain, a deeply unsettling episode for the club ahead of a demanding fixture schedule.

Elche arrive under Martin Anselmi having shown some improvement in recent weeks. A 1-3 win at Espanyol ended a difficult run without victory, though their overall form across the past month still raises questions about their ability to grind out results against a Villarreal side playing at home.

With Elche sitting in the bottom half and needing points to ease any relegation concerns, this fixture carries genuine weight for the visitors. Villarreal, meanwhile, will be eager to convert home advantage into three points after a period of inconsistency in LaLiga.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Villarreal vs Elche live.

How to watch Villarreal vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inigo Perez is without Tajon Buchanan and Nicolas Pepe through injury as he prepares his Villarreal side. The projected XI places Peter Gulacsi in goal, despite the goalkeeper's involvement in a deeply troubling incident in the days prior, with Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona, and Alex Freeman forming the defensive unit. Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, and Alberto Moleiro are named in midfield, with Ilias Akhomach, Juan Foyth, and Ayoze Perez leading the attack.

Martin Anselmi names his Elche side without Yago Santiago and Adam Boayar, both absent through injury. Matias Dituro starts in goal behind a back four of Victor Chust, Javi Morcillo, Ruben Sanchez, and Roy Revivo. Thomas Lemar, Marc Aguado, and Gonzalo Villar are projected in midfield, with Fer Nino, German Valera, and Tete Morente forming the attacking line.

Form

Villarreal head into this fixture having won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Champions League victory over Napoli, a result that followed a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid. Earlier in the run, they beat Levante 3-1 and won 3-1 away at Malaga, with a 2-1 loss to Real Betis the other setback. Perez's side have shown they can score freely but have struggled for consistency, conceding in four of their last five games.

Elche have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent match ended goalless against Celta Vigo, though before that they claimed a 1-3 win at Espanyol. A 2-3 defeat to Real Madrid and further losses to Real Sociedad sit alongside a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in that run. Anselmi's side have scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Villarreal won 2-1 at home in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, Villarreal won 3-1 away at Elche in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Villarreal hold three wins to Elche's one, with one further Elche victory, and a combined 17 goals scored across those encounters.

Standings

In LaLiga, Villarreal sit 11th and Elche 18th, meaning the visitors are operating in the lower reaches of the table where the margins between safety and danger are tight. Villarreal's mid-table position reflects a season of inconsistency, while Elche will view this trip to the Ceramica as a fixture where points are needed sooner rather than later.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: