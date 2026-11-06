Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
MHPArena
team-logoWerder Bremen
Watch it on USA NetworkWatch it on Peacock
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen live today: Who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen
VfB Stuttgart
Werder Bremen
Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. But who is showing or streaming the match live on TV and online today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesUSA Network
United KingdomSky Sports Football
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandSky Go
IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaCanal+
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
MHPArena

At the MHPArena in Stuttgart, VfB Stuttgart host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Sebastian Hoeneß and his team are looking to get back to winning ways after an inconsistent spell in the league.

Sitting 11th in the Bundesliga table, Stuttgart urgently need points to avoid losing touch with the top half. A recent 4-2 away win at Bayer Leverkusen gave them a boost.

VfB then suffered their first defeat of this Champions League season, losing 2-0 at Galatasaray Istanbul. Several players confronted each other during heated scenes, while a contentious discussion centred on the noise level at Rams Park.

In fifth place, Werder Bremen travel to Stuttgart in strong league form. Bremen have impressed recently under coach Daniel Thioune and are looking to take points from Stuttgart too.

Niclas Füllkrug gives Werder one of the league's most in-form strikers. The forward is also a hot topic in discussions about the national team and is likely to be in the spotlight.

Watch the Bundesliga clash between VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen live using the options above.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen?

Across their last five competitive matches, VfB Stuttgart have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. Sebastian Hoeneß's team most recently lost 2-0 at Galatasaray Istanbul in the Champions League. Before that, they claimed a 4-2 away win at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. VfB scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Werder Bremen have been considerably steadier, with three wins, two draws and no defeats in their last five competitive matches. Werder most recently won 2-0 away at Hoffenheim. Before that, Daniel Thioune's side beat Mainz 05 3-2. Werder scored nine goals and conceded six during this period.

VFB

VFB - Form

ATM
D1-1
BMG
L2-3
SCP
W0-1
B04
W2-4
GAL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SVW

SVW - Form

BVB
D2-2
SCP
D2-2
M05
W2-3
BVB
L3-2
TSG
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: line-ups

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Formation
Werder Bremen crest
Werder Bremen
SVW
4-2-3-1
D. SeimenD. SeimenL. JaquezL. JaquezJ. ChabotJ. ChabotM. MittelstaedtM. MittelstaedtD. UndavD. UndavC. FuehrichC. FuehrichB. El KhannoussB. El KhannoussJ. LewelingJ. LewelingG. ProemelG. Proemelteam-logoY. SpaltE. DemirovicE. DemirovicK. HeinK. HeinM. FriedlM. FriedlArthurArthurO. DemanO. DemanA. PieperA. PieperChukiChukiE. DinkciE. Dinkciteam-logoL. ReisM. GruellM. GruellY. RegeerY. RegeerN. FuellkrugN. Fuellkrug
Werder Bremen crest
Werder Bremen
SVW
3-4-2-1
VfB Stuttgart

Starting XI

Werder Bremen

Manager

  • S. Hoeness
  • D. Thioune

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: form

VFB

VFB - Form

ATM
D1-1
BMG
L2-3
SCP
W0-1
B04
W2-4
GAL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SVW

SVW - Form

BVB
D2-2
SCP
D2-2
M05
W2-3
BVB
L3-2
TSG
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: head-to-head record

Head to Head

VfB StuttgartDrawWerder Bremen
1
2
2
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
1
FT
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
0
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4
FT
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
2
FT
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
2
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
2
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
FT
9Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
83231318-511
W
L
W
L
D
9
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
10
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
11
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
8233912-39
D
D
L
W
L
14
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
15
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
8305719-129
L
L
W
W
W
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
8143719-127
D
D
D
W
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
81161122-114
D
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google