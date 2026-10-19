Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Madrid travel to the MHPArena in Stuttgart for their Champions League fixture against VfB Stuttgart, with Diego Simeone's side arriving in Germany in formidable shape.

Atletico sit 15th in the Champions League standings, but their domestic form tells a different story. Five wins from their last five matches across all competitions have established them as genuine LaLiga title contenders, and that momentum carries into Europe.

Stuttgart enter this fixture in a more precarious position. Sebastian Hoeness's side are fourth in the Champions League table, yet their Bundesliga form has been patchy, with back-to-back league defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV either side of a midweek European win over Slovan Bratislava.

Simeone has Julian Alvarez leading the attack, and the Argentine has been finding his feet steadily since joining the club in the summer. A 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester United in midweek underlined Atletico's European credentials, with Simeone quick to praise Alvarez's contribution in that result.

For Stuttgart, the task is a difficult one at home. Their 5-0 friendly win over Greuther Fürth offered a reminder of their attacking potential, but Atletico's defensive record across their recent run — conceding just once in five matches — sets a stern examination.

There are fitness concerns in the Atletico camp. Cristian Romero was forced off during the recent 1-0 win over Espanyol, though the latest reports indicate the Argentine defender is set to miss only two games, limiting the disruption to Simeone's backline.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid live.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Hoeness names a projected XI featuring Fabian Bredlow in goal, with Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, Josha Vagnoman, and Ramon Hendriks in defence. Angelo Stiller and Bilal El Khannouss are set to operate in midfield, supported by Chris Fuehrich and Grischa Proemel, with Deniz Undav and Dzenan Pejcinovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for Stuttgart ahead of this fixture.

Diego Simeone is expected to line up with Jan Oblak in goal behind a back four of Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, Cristian Romero, and David Hancko. Giuliano Simeone, Alejandro Baena, Pablo Barrios, and Johnny Cardoso are projected in midfield, with Julian Alvarez and Kang-In Lee operating ahead of them. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for Atletico, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

VfB Stuttgart have won two, drawn none, and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with one friendly win also in that period. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburger SV, while their best performance came in a 5-0 friendly win over Greuther Fürth. The highlight of their competitive run was a 3-0 away victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Stuttgart scored six goals and conceded two.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Espanyol, and they also claimed a 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United during this run. A 2-1 win over Real Madrid and a 4-0 defeat of Osasuna further illustrate the consistency Simeone's side have shown. Atletico scored ten goals and conceded just one across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in this dataset came in a pre-season friendly on August 5, 2018, when the match ended 1-1 at the MHPArena. With just one previous encounter on record, there is limited head-to-head history to draw on ahead of this Champions League fixture.

Standings

In the Champions League, VfB Stuttgart sit fourth, placing them firmly in the automatic round-of-16 positions, while Atletico Madrid are 15th, sitting just outside the automatic qualification spots and in the zone that leads to the knockout play-offs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: