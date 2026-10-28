Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Today's game between Venezia and Inter will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Venezia vs Inter is available to watch live in the United States on the following platforms. Select your preferred option below to sign up and stream the match.

Inter travel to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face Venezia in Matchday 9 of Serie A, with the league leaders looking to extend their grip at the top of the table.

The Nerazzurri arrive in Venice off the back of a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina, secured by a Piotr Zielinski penalty in the 97th minute. It was another demonstration of the resilience that has defined Inter's season under Cristian Chivu.

Marcus Thuram has stepped into the void left by the injured Lautaro Martinez with authority. The Frenchman scored the equaliser against Fiorentina and won the late penalty, cementing his status as Inter's most decisive player in the absence of their captain.

Venezia sit bottom of the table with just three points from eight games. A 1-0 defeat to Genoa last weekend compounded their struggles, though a home win over Napoli earlier this month showed they are capable of causing an upset at the Penzo.

Nigerian striker Akor Adams, signed from Sevilla, has been one of the few bright spots for Davide Nicola's side. He will need to be at his best if Venezia are to take anything from this fixture.

Chivu is expected to rotate his squad with one eye on Saturday's derby against Milan and upcoming European commitments, meaning this may not be Inter's strongest XI. Venezia will know that opportunity rarely comes bigger.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Venezia vs Inter, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Venezia vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davide Nicola is without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, and Armel Bella-Kotchap through injury. The projected XI sees Filip Stankovic in goal, with Juan Jesus, Redouane Halhal, Matias Moreno, Antoine Hainaut, and Pasquale Mazzocchi providing defensive cover. Simon Sohm, Kike Perez, and Toma Basic are expected in midfield, with John Yeboah and Akor Adams leading the attack.

Cristian Chivu continues to manage a significant injury list, with Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Luis Henrique, Benjamin Pavard, and Curtis Jones all sidelined. Inter's projected XI includes Ivan Provedel in goal, Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck in defence, and a midfield of Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, Federico Dimarco, and Carlos Augusto. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito are expected to lead the line, with Marcus Thuram likely starting from the bench as Chivu manages his squad's workload.

Form

Venezia have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five competitive matches, scoring three goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Genoa in Serie A. The sole victory in that run was a 1-0 home win over Napoli, which remains their standout result of the season. They have failed to score in four of their eight league games this term.

Inter have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was the 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina in Serie A. Earlier in the run, they beat Bologna 3-1 and defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League. The only defeat came against Club Brugge in Europe, 4-3. In Serie A alone, Inter have won their last three consecutive games.

Head-to-Head Record

Inter have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning all five of the last recorded meetings between the sides. The most recent encounter was a 5-1 Inter victory in the Coppa Italia in December 2025, while the last time Venezia hosted Inter in Serie A, in January 2025, the Nerazzurri won 1-0 at the Penzo. Across those five matches, Inter have scored 11 goals and conceded just two, underlining their total superiority in this head-to-head.

Standings

Inter lead Serie A in first place, while Venezia sit at the foot of the table in 20th. The gap between the sides tells the story of contrasting seasons: one club chasing a title, the other fighting to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Venezia vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: