Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 5 Sept 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Velez Sarsfield and Estudiantes will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 8:15 PM.

Velez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

Velez Sarsfield host Estudiantes de La Plata in the Liga Profesional, with both sides carrying contrasting recent form into what promises to be a competitive Argentine top-flight fixture.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side have endured a difficult run in league play, going four games without a win across the Liga Profesional. Their most recent outing ended in a Copa Argentina exit against Boca Juniors, a result that will have sharpened the mood around the squad ahead of this home fixture.

Estudiantes arrive with a mixed but arguably more varied record. Alexander Medina's team have shown they can hurt opponents, putting three past Barracas Central in the Copa Argentina and four past Gimnasia LP in the league, though a 2-0 defeat to Sarmiento exposed vulnerabilities they will need to address.

In the standings, Velez sit fourth in Clausura Group A and third in Apertura Group A, while Estudiantes occupy eleventh in Clausura Group A but lead Apertura Group A in first place. The gap at the top of the Apertura group makes this a fixture with genuine implications for both clubs.

The head-to-head record between these sides has tilted toward Estudiantes in recent meetings, with the visitors winning three of the last five encounters. Velez will be looking to use home advantage to shift that balance.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Velez Sarsfield are managed by Guillermo Barros Schelotto. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released at this stage. Information will be updated closer to kick-off.

Estudiantes are led by Alexander Medina. Similarly, no injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away squad, and a probable lineup has not yet been announced. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

Velez Sarsfield have gone winless across their last five competitive matches, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 0-0 loss on penalties to Boca Juniors in the Copa Argentina, while they drew 2-2 with River Plate in the Liga Profesional earlier in the run. Velez also drew 1-1 with both Deportivo Riestra and Boca Juniors in league play. They have scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with no wins in that period.

Estudiantes have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Newell's Old Boys in the Liga Profesional. The standout result in that run was a 4-0 win over Gimnasia LP in the league, and they also beat Universidad Católica 3-0 in the Copa Libertadores. A 2-0 defeat to Sarmiento was the only loss. Estudiantes scored seven goals and conceded two across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs saw Estudiantes win 1-0 as the home side against Velez Sarsfield in the Liga Profesional in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Estudiantes hold three wins to Velez's one, with one match ending level. Estudiantes claimed a 3-0 victory in the Trofeo de Campeones in December 2024 and a 2-0 win in the Liga Profesional in May 2023, while Velez's sole victory in this run was a 2-0 home win in the Liga Profesional in September 2024.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Velez Sarsfield sit fourth while Estudiantes are eleventh. In Apertura Group A, Estudiantes lead in first place with Velez placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: