Serie A - Game Week 30 10 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Remo will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Vasco da Gama vs Remo is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Vasco da Gama host Remo in a Serie A fixture with real consequences at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs are operating in the lower half of the division, and points are running short for each side.

Vasco arrive in strong form under Pedro Emanuel, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. A 5-0 demolition of Coritiba was followed by a 1-2 victory over Botafogo RJ, and the momentum behind this squad is building at exactly the right time.

Remo, managed by Thiago Carpini, are in a far more precarious position. A draw against Gremio in their most recent outing ended a run of four straight defeats, but the overall picture remains troubling for a side sitting in 19th place.

Carpini needs results fast. Remo have been beaten in four of their last five Serie A games, and a visit to a Vasco side finding its stride makes this a difficult assignment.

For Vasco, three points here would consolidate their position and extend the gap on the teams below them. The home side go into this one with confidence and recent results firmly on their side.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vasco da Gama vs Remo live.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Remo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Emanuel has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this match for Vasco da Gama, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Thiago Carpini faces a similar situation on the Remo side, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Vasco da Gama arrive in excellent form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions with no defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 victory over Botafogo RJ in Serie A, and they also recorded a 5-0 win over Coritiba and a 1-2 away victory at Gremio in the league. Two Copa Sudamericana results, a 2-0 win and a 0-0 draw against Santa Fe, complete a sequence that points to a side with real confidence.

Remo have struggled badly, winning none of their last five matches and losing four. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Gremio, which followed defeats to Santos FC (1-2), Bahia (2-1 in a match Remo lost despite scoring), Flamengo (0-1), and Coritiba (2-3). Across those five games, Remo scored six goals and conceded eight, reflecting a side that creates chances but cannot hold firm at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 11, 2026, when Remo hosted Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture that finished 1-1. Across the last five encounters on record, the head-to-head is closely contested, with Vasco holding two wins to Remo's one and two matches ending in draws. Goals have been spread across the series, with neither side having dominated this fixture convincingly in recent meetings.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Vasco da Gama sit in 14th place while Remo are down in 19th, leaving the away side deep in the relegation zone heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Remo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: