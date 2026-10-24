Serie A - Game Week 32 24 Oct 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Corinthians will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Vasco da Gama host Corinthians in a Serie A fixture that pits two clubs fighting at the wrong end of the table against each other, with both sides desperate for points.

Pedro Emanuel's Vasco sit 15th in the standings, and their recent form has taken a dip. Back-to-back defeats to Sao Paulo in the league and Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana have slowed a run that earlier looked to be building real momentum.

Corinthians arrive in 16th place and in the grip of a serious crisis. Clarence Seedorf has been brought in to arrest a damaging slide that has seen the club lose four of their last five matches, including a 4-1 derby thrashing by Palmeiras.

Seedorf's tenure has already hit an early obstacle. Work visa complications delayed his touchline debut against Vitoria, and his presence in the dugout for this fixture will again depend on whether that paperwork has been resolved.

Memphis Depay is not among Corinthians' options after the Dutch forward was suspended following his third yellow card of the season in the Palmeiras defeat. Jesse Lingard is part of the squad, though the pressure on the entire group to deliver results is acute.

Vasco will draw confidence from their home record and from the knowledge that Corinthians have looked fragile in recent weeks. A win here would provide breathing room; a defeat would deepen the tension around both clubs.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Emanuel has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Vasco da Gama. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Clarence Seedorf takes charge of Corinthians, though his presence in the dugout remains subject to the resolution of his work visa situation. Memphis Depay is suspended after collecting his third yellow card of the season during the defeat to Palmeiras and will play no part here. No further confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage.

Form

Vasco da Gama have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Boca Juniors, and before that they lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo in the league. Earlier in the run, Vasco beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana and thrashed Botafogo RJ 2-1. Across those five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded five.

Corinthians have managed just one draw and four defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Serie A draw with Vitoria, but before that they lost 4-1 to Palmeiras and 2-1 to Internacional. The side scored seven goals and conceded ten across that run, a return that reflects the defensive problems that have defined their recent form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Serie A on April 26, 2026, when Corinthians beat Vasco da Gama 1-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Corinthians have won three and Vasco have won one, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Vasco da Gama sit 15th and Corinthians are in 16th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: