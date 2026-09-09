Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 22:30 BC Place

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match in 2026. All games are included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, with no local or national blackouts. Existing subscribers can stream across smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

Vancouver Whitecaps host LA Galaxy at BC Place in a Western Conference fixture that carries contrasting weight for each side. Jesper Soerensen's men sit top of the table, while Greg Vanney's visitors arrive in Vancouver needing a result to arrest a difficult stretch of the season.

The Whitecaps come into this game off the back of a 1-3 home defeat to St. Louis City on September 6, a result that will have stung after their dominant August form. Prior to that loss, Vancouver had put five past FC Dallas and won 3-0 at Sporting Kansas City, so Soerensen will expect a sharp response from his squad.

LA Galaxy arrive with a little more momentum than their league position might suggest. They beat New England Revolution 2-1 in their last outing and have shown they can grind out results, though consistency has been the problem throughout this campaign.

Vanney's side sit 12th in the Western Conference, meaning this trip to BC Place is exactly the kind of game they need to win if the postseason is to remain a realistic target. A strong away performance against the league leaders would represent a significant statement.

BC Place has been a reliable fortress for the Whitecaps this season, and the home crowd will expect their side to bounce back from the St. Louis defeat with authority. Vancouver's position at the summit of the Western Conference gives them confidence, but Galaxy will sense an opportunity against a team that showed vulnerability in midweek.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy, including the live stream option, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jesper Soerensen has no confirmed injuries or suspensions for Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released by the club at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team picture becomes clearer.

Greg Vanney is similarly without confirmed absence or suspension news for LA Galaxy, and no projected XI has been provided. Further squad information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 home loss to St. Louis City on September 6. Before that, they beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on the road and put five past FC Dallas at home, suggesting the St. Louis result was an aberration rather than a trend. Vancouver have scored ten goals and conceded five across those five matches.

LA Galaxy have picked up two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over New England Revolution on September 6. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-1 to San Diego FC and drew 2-2 with CF Montreal. Galaxy have scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 3, 2026, when LA Galaxy hosted Vancouver Whitecaps and the match ended 1-1. Before that, LA Galaxy beat Vancouver 3-0 at home in July 2025, and the Whitecaps won 2-1 at BC Place in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, LA Galaxy have won twice and Vancouver have won twice, with one draw.

Standings

In the current MLS Western Conference standings, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while LA Galaxy are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: