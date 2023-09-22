WATCH: USWNT legend Julie Ertz says goodbye in 123rd and final cap for country

- Ertz says goodbye
WHAT HAPPENED? In what was her 123rd cap for the USWNT, legendary midfielder and defender Julie Ertz said goodbye to the international game in her farewell match ahead of retirement at the end of the NWSL season.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ertz had an 88.9 winning percentage during her time with the USWNT, recording 100 wins, 17 draws and a mere five losses. She was a two-time FIFA World Cup champion with the team, a two-time Olympian, U.S. Soccer's female Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019 while also being an under-20 FIFA World Cup champion and U.S. Soccer young female Player of the Year in 2012.
An iconic player during their most successful stretch as a team, Ertz's goodbye is both bittersweet and celebrated.
WHAT NEXT FOR ERTZ? She will finish out the NWSL season with her club Angel City FC before enjoying retirement.