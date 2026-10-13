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Friendlies
team-logoUSA
team-logoSpain
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Watch USA vs Spain Friendlies soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
USA vs Spain
USA
Spain
Friendlies

How to watch the Friendlies match between USA and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Friendlies - Game Week 1

Today's game between USA and Spain will kick off at 7:00 PM.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Sling TV

Sling TV

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

Click here

Max

Max

Click here

TNT

TNT

Click here

USA vs Spain lineups

4-1-4-1
USA crest
USA
USA
page.match.formation.title
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-3-3
P. Tullis-JoyceP. Tullis-Joyceteam-logoG. ThompsonE. FoxE. Foxteam-logoK. Wesleyteam-logoT. Davidsonteam-logoL. Heapsteam-logoT. RodmanA. SanchezA. Sanchezteam-logoC. Huttonteam-logoR. LavelleS. WilsonS. WilsonM. RodriguezM. RodriguezI. ParedesI. Paredesteam-logoO. Hernandezteam-logoM. MendezA. MedinaA. Medinateam-logoC. SerrajordiP. GuijarroP. GuijarroA. PutellasA. Putellasteam-logoS. Parallueloteam-logoC. Pinedoteam-logoE. Imade
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-1-4-1
USA

Starting XI

Spain

Substitutes

How to watch USA vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

USA

USA - Form

JPN
L0-1
JPN
W3-0
BRA
L2-1
BRA
W0-1
ESP
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ESP

ESP - Form

ENG
L1-0
UKR
W5-0
ENG
W4-0
ISL
W1-6
USA
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

USADrawSpain
3
0
2
Friendlies
USA badge
USA
USA
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
Friendlies
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
USA badge
USA
USA
0
FT
SheBelieves Cup
USA badge
USA
USA
1
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
0
FT
World Cup
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
1
USA badge
USA
USA
2
FT
Friendlies
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
0
USA badge
USA
USA
1
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Spain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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