Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 26 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Union and Estudiantes will kick off at Oct 26, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Union vs Estudiantes are listed below. US-based viewers can watch live on Fanatiz or ViX.

Union host Estudiantes in a Liga Profesional fixture that finds both clubs sitting tenth in the Clausura Group A standings, though the two sides arrive at this match in very different circumstances.

Leonardo Madelon's Union have endured a wretched run of form in recent weeks, collecting just one point from their last four Liga Profesional outings and failing to win any of their last five competitive matches. The pressure on the home side is mounting, and they desperately need a result.

Estudiantes arrive carrying the weight of a historic week. Alexander Medina's side knocked out defending champions Flamengo in a Copa Libertadores semi-final penalty shootout at the Maracana, with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saving three consecutive spot-kicks to send the Argentine club to the final in Montevideo.

That continental triumph means Estudiantes will face Palmeiras in the 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores Final on November 28, chasing a fifth title and their first since 2009. Managing the emotional and physical demands of that campaign alongside domestic obligations will test Medina's squad.

In the Apertura Group A, the contrast between the clubs is stark. Estudiantes sit first while Union are eighth, a gap that reflects how differently the two sides have performed across this phase of the season.

For Union, this is a chance to arrest a damaging slide against opponents who may have one eye on continental glory. For Estudiantes, maintaining domestic momentum ahead of the Libertadores Final is the challenge.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Union vs Estudiantes live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Union vs Estudiantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Union are managed by Leonardo Madelon. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Estudiantes are led by Alexander Medina. No confirmed team news has been provided for the away squad at this stage, though Medina will be managing squad rotation carefully given the club's Copa Libertadores Final preparation. Further details will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Union head into this match with four defeats and one draw from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Riestra, but that followed losses to Defensa y Justicia, Boca Juniors, Independiente, and Talleres. Union have scored just seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches, with no wins in that run.

Estudiantes arrive with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a Copa Libertadores penalty shootout win over Flamengo, which followed a 1-2 Liga Profesional defeat to San Lorenzo. A 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza earlier in that run illustrates their attacking threat when on form. Estudiantes scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, a Liga Profesional fixture in which Estudiantes won 2-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Estudiantes hold the advantage with three wins to Union's one, with one match ending level. Estudiantes have won each of the last two meetings between the sides.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, both Union and Estudiantes currently sit tenth. In the Apertura Group A, Estudiantes are first while Union are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: